Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 11, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

Centre County now has 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with eight new positives reported on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, there were 1,676 new cases, bringing the Pennsylvania total to 21,655. With 78 new deaths of people with COVID-19 reported on Saturday, the state's death toll from the novel coronavirus is 494.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for Centre County.

In Centre County's bordering counties, Union has 14 cases; Blair, Huntingdon and Mifflin each have 10; Clearfield has nine; and Clinton has seven.

Cases have been reported in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

To date 98,498 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage is among individuals age 25-49 (41%). About 51% of hospitalizations have been patients 65 or older. Statewide, 2,218 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 623 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Saturday.

Locally, Mount Nittany Medical Center is preparing for a potential increase in hospitalizations with a dedicated wing for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. An existing 21-bed unit will be converted into the specialized wing with intensive and critical care capabilities and was expected to be operational by today. Plans also allow for additional negative pressure — or airborne infection isolation — units to be phased in as needed

Mount Nittany Medical Center is licensed for 24 intensive care unit beds and can currently provide care for up to 40 patients needing ventilators, a spokesperson said.