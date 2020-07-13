Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Centre County on Monday, bringing the county's total to 251 since the first was reported on March 20.

According to the health department, three of the new cases are confirmed and five are probable. Among the county's total cases, 229 are confirmed and 22 are probable.

The county also had 60 new negative test results. A total of 5,704 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 50 new cases of the virus.

While Centre County saw an above average uptick in new cases, statewide the health department reported 328 new positives on Monday, the lowest single-day total in nearly a month. New cases, however, are often lower on Mondays because of a lag in weekend reporting.

Pennsylvania has had a total of 95,742 COVID-19 cases — 93,015 confirmed and 2,727. An estimated 77 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 73,721 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

A total of 835,732 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 6,714 since Sunday.

Over the past seven days, 135,631 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 5,560 positive test results, according to the health department.

The health department also reported seven new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 6,911. For Centre County, the health department has reported a total of eight COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on July 5. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, it's possible a county resident died in another part of the state.

Across the state, 682 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 92 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Monday.



Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Change since Sunday in brackets.

16801 (State College): 56 [+2] confirmed, 8 probable [+4]

16823 (Bellefonte): 49 confirmed, 5 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 12 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 12 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16829 (Clarence), 16844 (Julian), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16845 (Karthaus) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged with had 25 cases among residents and 16 among staff at three facilities, according to health department data.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 260 [+2] total cases, Blair has 105 [+1], Union has 100 [+1], Clinton has 96 [-1], Clearfield has 93 [+3], and Mifflin has 74 [+2].