Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 12, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring its total to 7,536, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 11,084 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 481,118.

The county also had 114 new negative test results to increase its total to 49,905. Across Pennsylvania there were 15,743 new negatives for a total of 3,025,253.

According to DOH data, 49 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, with six in intensive care and four on ventilators. Health department data includes both Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation facilities. As of Friday, Mount Nittany had 47 COVID-19 patients ranging in age from 35 to 91.

Across the state, 5,940 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 1,209 in ICU and 675 on ventilators as of Saturday morning. About 15% of ICU beds and 15% of medical/surgical beds statewide remain available.

Pennsylvania has now had a total of 12,235 deaths attributed to the virus, including 201 reported on Saturday — the fourth consecutive day with more than 200 COVID-19 deaths.

DOH has reported 96 total COVID-19 deaths in Centre County. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 71 COVID-related deaths, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported eight new positives among residents and two among employees. A total have 17 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 97 employee cases, 524 resident cases and 82 resident deaths attributed to the virus..

An estimated 58% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 440,538 are confirmed and 40,580 are probable. In Centre County, 7,148 are confirmed and 388 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,237 confirmed [+10], 150 probable [+4]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,049 confirmed [+20], 59 probable [+6]

16802 (University Park): 789 confirmed, 17 probable

16803 (State College): 539 confirmed [+8], 39 probable [+2]

16866 (Philipsburg): 345 confirmed [+4], 25 probable [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 173 confirmed [+4], 15 probable [+1]

16841 (Howard): 143 confirmed, 15 probable [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 117 confirmed, 9 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 109 confirmed [+1], 11 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 107 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 89 confirmed, 7 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 57 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 56 confirmed [+1]

16844 (Julian) 57 confirmed [+5], 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 51 confirmed, 6 probable [+1]

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 38 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 31 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 29 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 27 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 28 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 28 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 26 confirmed [+1]

16859 (Moshannon) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 15 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 14 confirmed [+2]

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 6,031 [+223] total cases, Clearfield has 2,728 [+110], Mifflin has 2,655 [+22], Huntingdon has 2,211 [+48], Union has 2,132 [+32] and Clinton has 1,222 [+19].