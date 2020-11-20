Centre County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring its total to 5,582, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 269 new negative test results, increasing its total to 43,448.

Statewide, Pennsylvania had 6,778 new positives, bringing its total to 302,564. There were 19,806 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,668,676.

Mount Nittany Medical Center has 30 COVID-19 inpatients, ages 31 to 97, a hospital spokesperson said. On Friday, the medical center reported it had admitted 70 COVID patients since Nov. 1, and has had an average daily census of 18 COVID. For the month of October there were a total of 58 COVID patients admitted and an average of 11 COVID inpatients per day.

“COVID-19 is surging across the country and the increased numbers we are seeing in our own community are certainly a cause for concern," Mount Nittany Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement.

Joshi urged community members to wear a mask, wash their hands, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

"Our outstanding team is doing everything possible to care for the increasing number of COVID patients while also providing access for those who need general medical or surgical care," he said. "At the same time, we need your help and are asking everyone to do their part and take precautions that reduce the spread of the virus. This is especially important during holiday season – a time when we would normally be traveling and gathering with loved ones. If appropriate preventive measures are not consistently followed, concerns are that cases may rise further around the holidays."

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached levels seen in May when they were at their highest, with 3,294 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 748 in intensive care and 367 on ventilators as of Saturday morning.

DOH lists a total of 34 deaths among Centre County residents since the onset of the pandemic. The coroner's office has confirmed 33, ranging in age from 62 to 104, with 22 of the deaths having occurred in the last month.

The health reported 112 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,801.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 65% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 282,478 are confirmed and 20,086 are probable. In Centre County, 5,303 are confirmed and 279 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,918 confirmed [+18], 129 probable

16802 (University Park): 765 confirmed [-1], 16 probable

16803 (State College): 386 confirmed [+8], 30 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 471 confirmed [+27], 31 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 128 confirmed [+4], 12 probable [-1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 80 confirmed [+2], 10 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 60 confirmed [+4], 7 probable

16841 (Howard): 55 confirmed [+3], 8 probable [-1]

16827 (Boalsburg): 55 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 54 confirmed [+5], 7 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 34 confirmed [+1]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 27 confirmed [+5], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 18 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 17 confirmed

16874 (Snow Shoe) 16 confirmed [+1]

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 15 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 14 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 14 confirmed [+1]

16845 (Karthaus) 14 confirmed [+1]

16854 (Millheim) 13 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 10 confirmed

16832 (Coburn) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 7 confirmed [+1]

16856 (Mingoville) 5 confirmed

16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 3,200 [+95] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,519 [+31], Mifflin has 1,279 [+77], Union has 1,234 [+47], Clearfield has 1,146 [+70] and Clinton has 508 [+18].