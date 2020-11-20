Centre County Adds 80 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 6,778
Centre County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday to bring its total to 5,582, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 269 new negative test results, increasing its total to 43,448.
Statewide, Pennsylvania had 6,778 new positives, bringing its total to 302,564. There were 19,806 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,668,676.
Mount Nittany Medical Center has 30 COVID-19 inpatients, ages 31 to 97, a hospital spokesperson said. On Friday, the medical center reported it had admitted 70 COVID patients since Nov. 1, and has had an average daily census of 18 COVID. For the month of October there were a total of 58 COVID patients admitted and an average of 11 COVID inpatients per day.
“COVID-19 is surging across the country and the increased numbers we are seeing in our own community are certainly a cause for concern," Mount Nittany Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement.
Joshi urged community members to wear a mask, wash their hands, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
"Our outstanding team is doing everything possible to care for the increasing number of COVID patients while also providing access for those who need general medical or surgical care," he said. "At the same time, we need your help and are asking everyone to do their part and take precautions that reduce the spread of the virus. This is especially important during holiday season – a time when we would normally be traveling and gathering with loved ones. If appropriate preventive measures are not consistently followed, concerns are that cases may rise further around the holidays."
Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached levels seen in May when they were at their highest, with 3,294 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 748 in intensive care and 367 on ventilators as of Saturday morning.
DOH lists a total of 34 deaths among Centre County residents since the onset of the pandemic. The coroner's office has confirmed 33, ranging in age from 62 to 104, with 22 of the deaths having occurred in the last month.
The health reported 112 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,801.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.
An estimated 65% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 282,478 are confirmed and 20,086 are probable. In Centre County, 5,303 are confirmed and 279 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes
16801 (State College): 2,918 confirmed [+18], 129 probable
16802 (University Park): 765 confirmed [-1], 16 probable
16803 (State College): 386 confirmed [+8], 30 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 471 confirmed [+27], 31 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 128 confirmed [+4], 12 probable [-1]
16870 (Port Matilda): 80 confirmed [+2], 10 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 60 confirmed [+4], 7 probable
16841 (Howard): 55 confirmed [+3], 8 probable [-1]
16827 (Boalsburg): 55 confirmed [+1], 5 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 54 confirmed [+5], 7 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 34 confirmed [+1]
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 27 confirmed [+5], 1-4 probable
16820 (Aaronsburg) 18 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16851 (Lemont) 17 confirmed
16874 (Snow Shoe) 16 confirmed [+1]
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 15 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 14 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16844 (Julian) 14 confirmed [+1]
16845 (Karthaus) 14 confirmed [+1]
16854 (Millheim) 13 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 10 confirmed
16832 (Coburn) 8 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 7 confirmed [+1]
16856 (Mingoville) 5 confirmed
16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 3,200 [+95] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,519 [+31], Mifflin has 1,279 [+77], Union has 1,234 [+47], Clearfield has 1,146 [+70] and Clinton has 508 [+18].
