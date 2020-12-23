Centre County Adds 81 COVID-19 Cases; Coroner's Office Reports 11 New Deaths
Centre County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to 8,450, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania added 9,605 cases, bringing the statewide total to 581,156.
The county also had 53 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 51,444. Across Pennsylvania there were 12,384 new negatives for a total of 3,181,266.
Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed 11 COVID-19-related deaths that occurred between Dec. 8 and Dec. 19. Eight were from a long-term care facility in the 16823 zip code, including seven women and one man between the ages of 75 and 94. Two men and one woman whose deaths were attributed to the virus died in the hospital.
Sayers has now confirmed 100 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104. The health department now lists 127 COVID-19 deaths among Centre County residents, an increase of two since Tuesday.
DOH reported 230 new COVID-19 deaths statewide on Wednesday, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 14,442.
Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 54 COVID-19 inpatients, two more than on Tuesday. The patients are between the ages of 38 and 97, according to a hospital spokesperson.
So far in December, the medical center has admitted 173 COVID-positive inpatients, with an average of 46 COVID inpatients per day. With a week still left in the month, that's already more than it had for all of November, when there were 143 COVID admissions and an average of 22 COVID inpatients per day. The hospital had 58 COVID patients in October and 16 in September.
With hospitalizations remaining high, Mount Nittany implemented new surge-planning measures including rescheduling about half of elective surgeries that require overnight stays, as well as some other procedures, through Jan. 11. Other services may be adjusted depending on future trends.
Mount Nittany also received and administered its first shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for frontline hospital workers.
"We are incredibly hopeful, but it’s essential that we remember this isn’t over yet," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. "It’s going to be a while before everyone can be vaccinated, so please remain vigilant by consistently following COVID safety measures, including wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and maintaining social distance. These measures are especially important during the holidays as we continue to see a rise in COVID cases and subsequent hospitalizations."
Statewide, 6,142 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,263 in ICU and 764 on ventilators, as of Wednesday morning.
An estimated 62% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 517,859 are confirmed and 53,692 are probable. In Centre County, 7,916 are confirmed and 453 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.
16801 (State College): 3,362 confirmed [+4], 161 probable [+1]
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,333 confirmed [+26], 65 probable
16802 (University Park): 794 confirmed [+2], 19 probable
16803 (State College): 632 confirmed [+5], 54 probable [+1]
16866 (Philipsburg): 475 confirmed [+9], 25 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 218 confirmed [+8], 26 probable
16841 (Howard): 189 confirmed [+3], 14 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 150 confirmed [+3], 14 probable [-1]
16828 (Centre Hall): 140 confirmed [+3], 15 probable
16845 (Karthaus): 122 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 112 confirmed [+4], 8 probable
16844 (Julian) 78 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe) 64 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 70 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 63 confirmed [+2], 7 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 45 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 38 confirmed [+1], 5 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 37 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 36 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 36 confirmed
16851 (Lemont) 33 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16820 (Aaronsburg) 31 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16859 (Moshannon) 25 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16856 (Mingoville) 20 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16832 (Coburn) 18 confirmed [+2]
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 11 confirmed
16852 (Madisonburg) 9 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 7,277 [+105] total cases, Clearfield has 3,459 [+58], Mifflin has 3,171 [+101], Huntingdon has 2,677 [+53], Union has 2,622 [+55] and Clinton has 1,716 [+42].
Geoff Rushton is editor of StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
