Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Oct. 26, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 47 for Sunday and 34 for Monday — to bring its total to 4,070 since the first was reported in March.

The county also had 365 new negative test results over the two days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. A total of 35,554 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County continued to see an uptick in new cases, with 17 new positives among residents. Twelve long-term care facilities have had a combined total of 131 resident cases, 40 employee cases and 12 deaths.

According to DOH data, 15 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center. The number, a record high, is unchanged since Friday when the hospital reported COVID-positive inpatients ranged in age from 23 to 95. The majority were elderly and several are from local nursing homes.

Statewide, the health department reported 3,073 new positives for the past two days — 1,666 for Sunday and 1,407 for Monday — increasing Pennsylvania's total to 195,695.

There were 26,373 negative test results. A total of 2,241,430 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.

An estimated 78% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Across Pennsylvania, 1,138 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 108 on ventilators.

The health department reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total at 8,673. DOH has reported a total of 16 deaths attributed to the virus in Centre County, the most recent on Friday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 13, ranging in age from 69 to 101.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 187,176 are confirmed and 8,519 are probable. In Centre County, 3,910 are confirmed and 160 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,416 confirmed [+22], 86 probable [+16]

16802 (University Park): 622 confirmed [+7], 8 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 266 confirmed [+5], 14 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 174 confirmed [+11], 14 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 39 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 37 confirmed [+1], 5 probable [increase of at least 1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 35 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 34 confirmed , 6 probable [+1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 34 confirmed [+2]

16853 (Milesburg): 30 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 29 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 12 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 11 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 9 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 5 confirmed

16829 (Clarence) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,186 [+41] total cases, Huntingdon has 874 [+20], Union has 700 [+22], Clearfield has 451 [+17], Mifflin has 374 [+14] and Clinton has 259 [+6].