Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 19, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to 5,411, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 374 new negative test results, increasing its total to 42,500.

For the eighth time in 10 days, Pennsylvania set a record high for new positives. The 7,126 new cases reported on Thursday were 787 more than the previous high and bring the state's total to 288,978. There were 20,541 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,629,527.

DOH data shows 27 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Centre County, with 13 in intensive care and two on ventilators. Mount Nittany Medical Center has 26 COVID-19 inpatients, ages 31 to 94, a hospital spokesperson said. Health department data includes hospitalizations at the medical center and rehab hospitals.

Across Pennsylvania, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 2,952 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 659 in intensive care and 318 on ventilators.

DOH reported 116 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,581. The health department lists 28 total COVID-19 deaths among Centre County residents since the onset of the pandemic. The coroner's office has confirmed 33, ranging in age from 62 to 104, with 22 having occurred in the last month and 11 in the last week. DOH reports deaths by county of residency while the coroner reports deaths that occur within the county.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported 11 new positives among residents. A total of 13 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 297 resident cases and 62 employee cases.

An estimated 66% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 270,323 are confirmed and 18,655 are probable. In Centre County, 5,131 are confirmed and 280 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,867 confirmed [+20], 130 probable [+16]

16802 (University Park): 767 confirmed [+1], 16 probable

16803 (State College): 370 confirmed [+6], 30 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 433 confirmed [+24], 31 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 105 confirmed [+6], 13 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 76 confirmed [+2], 10 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 54 confirmed [+2], 5 probable [increase of at least 1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 52 confirmed [+1], 7 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 49 confirmed, 5 probable

16841 (Howard): 49 confirmed [+1], 9 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 33 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 17 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 15 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 15 confirmed

16845 (Karthaus) 13 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 12 confirmed

16829 (Clarence) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 9 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 7 confirmed [+1]

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 5 confirmed

16856 (Mingoville) 5 confirmed [increase of at least 1]

16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 2,872 [+124] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,461 [+22], Union has 1,084 [+43], Mifflin has 1,136 [+88], Clearfield has 1,015 [+40] and Clinton has 468 [+16].