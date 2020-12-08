Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 8, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 6,976, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The health department reported 10,170 new positives statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total of 436,614 cases.

The county also had 227 new negative test results to increase its total to 48,805. Across Pennsylvania there were 16,441 new negatives for a total of 2,959,724.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 36 COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday morning, a decrease of two since Monday. The patients range in age from 35 to 89, a hospital spokesperson said.

Across the state, 5,561 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 1,160 in intensive care and 659 on ventilators as of Tuesday morning. About 14% of ICU beds and 14% of medical/surgical beds statewide remain available.

The health department now lists 81 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of two since Monday. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 67 COVID-related deaths ranging in age from 55 to 104.

DOH reported 169 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 11,542.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 57% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 403,298 are confirmed and 33,316 are probable. In Centre County, 6,634 are confirmed and 342 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3177 confirmed [+20], 143 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 890 confirmed [+16], 47 probable [+2]

16802 (University Park): 788 confirmed [+1], 16 probable

16803 (State College): 501 confirmed [+12], 35 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 292 confirmed [+10], 22 probable [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 131 confirmed [+9], 12 probable

16841 (Howard): 112 confirmed [+3], 10 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 102 confirmed [+4], 8 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 94 confirmed [+1], 10 probable [+1]

16827 (Boalsburg): 78 confirmed [+1], 6 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 66 confirmed [-1], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 51 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable [increase of at least 1]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 47 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 46 confirmed [+2]

16844 (Julian) 35 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 32 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 27 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 27 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 25 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 24 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 23 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 20 confirmed

16859 (Moshannon) 15 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable [increase of at least 1]

16856 (Mingoville) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 10 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 9 confirmed [+1]

16852 (Madisonburg) 7 confirmed [+2]

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable [increase of at least one]

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 5,287 [+164] total cases, Mifflin has 2,399 [+74], Clearfield has 2,341 [+119], Huntingdon has 2,004 [+28], Union has 1,954 [+35] and Clinton has 994 [+37].



