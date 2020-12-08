Centre County Adds 87 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 10,170 New Positives
Centre County reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 6,976, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The health department reported 10,170 new positives statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total of 436,614 cases.
The county also had 227 new negative test results to increase its total to 48,805. Across Pennsylvania there were 16,441 new negatives for a total of 2,959,724.
Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 36 COVID-19 inpatients as of Tuesday morning, a decrease of two since Monday. The patients range in age from 35 to 89, a hospital spokesperson said.
Across the state, 5,561 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 1,160 in intensive care and 659 on ventilators as of Tuesday morning. About 14% of ICU beds and 14% of medical/surgical beds statewide remain available.
The health department now lists 81 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of two since Monday. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 67 COVID-related deaths ranging in age from 55 to 104.
DOH reported 169 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 11,542.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.
An estimated 57% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 403,298 are confirmed and 33,316 are probable. In Centre County, 6,634 are confirmed and 342 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases
16801 (State College): 3177 confirmed [+20], 143 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 890 confirmed [+16], 47 probable [+2]
16802 (University Park): 788 confirmed [+1], 16 probable
16803 (State College): 501 confirmed [+12], 35 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 292 confirmed [+10], 22 probable [+1]
16870 (Port Matilda): 131 confirmed [+9], 12 probable
16841 (Howard): 112 confirmed [+3], 10 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 102 confirmed [+4], 8 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 94 confirmed [+1], 10 probable [+1]
16827 (Boalsburg): 78 confirmed [+1], 6 probable
16845 (Karthaus) 66 confirmed [-1], 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 51 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable [increase of at least 1]
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 47 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe) 46 confirmed [+2]
16844 (Julian) 35 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 32 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 27 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 27 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16820 (Aaronsburg) 25 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16851 (Lemont) 24 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 23 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 20 confirmed
16859 (Moshannon) 15 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable [increase of at least 1]
16856 (Mingoville) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16832 (Coburn) 10 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 9 confirmed [+1]
16852 (Madisonburg) 7 confirmed [+2]
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable [increase of at least one]
16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 5,287 [+164] total cases, Mifflin has 2,399 [+74], Clearfield has 2,341 [+119], Huntingdon has 2,004 [+28], Union has 1,954 [+35] and Clinton has 994 [+37].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
More articles by Geoff Rushton →