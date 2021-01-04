Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Jan. 4, 2021. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 139 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 55 for Sunday and 34 for Monday — to bring its total to 9,205— according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 8,992 new positives — 4,579 on Sunday and 3,226 on Monday — bringing the statewide total to 665,097.

The county also had 100 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 52,710. Across Pennsylvania there were 11,678 new negatives for a total of 3,301,186.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 58 COVID-19 inpatients ranging in age from 49 to 97, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Statewide, 5,630 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,182 in ICU and 678 on ventilators, as of Monday morning.

DOH now lists 145 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of two since Saturday. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

With 122 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide over the past two days, Pennsylvania's total is now 16,361.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported 13 new cases among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 588 resident cases, 127 employee cases and 125 resident deaths.

Centre County's positivity rate for the week of Dec. 25-31 was 12.1%, up from 10.5% the previous seven days, according to the health department's early warning monitoring dashboard. The statewide positivity rate remained unchanged at 15%. Average daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in Centre County increased from 55.1 to 58.9.

An estimated 70% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 589,213 are confirmed and 68,079 are probable. In Centre County, 8,571 are confirmed and 545 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Increases are in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,442 confirmed [+3], 183 probable [+1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,545 confirmed [+30], 78 probable

16802 (University Park): 795 confirmed, 19 probable

16803 (State College): 708 confirmed [+15], 66 probable [+2]

16866 (Philipsburg): 569 confirmed [+8], 29 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 250 confirmed [+1], 34 probable [+3]

16841 (Howard): 233 confirmed [+5], 23 probable [+2]

16845 (Karthaus): 195 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 169 confirmed [+2], 21 probable [+3]

16828 (Centre Hall): 166 confirmed [+3], 19 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 132 confirmed [+2], 10 probable

16844 (Julian): 91 confirmed [+1], 7 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 78 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe): 67 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark): 65 confirmed, 9 probable [+1]

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 57 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard): 46 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence): 45 confirmed, 7 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 43 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 37 confirmed, 5 probable

16851 (Lemont): 36 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon): 28 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville): 24 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16832 (Coburn): 20 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 15 confirmed

16852 (Madisonburg): 14 confirmed

16804 (State College): 8 confirmed

16835 (Fleming): 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16863 (Orviston): 5 confirmed

16882 (Woodward): 1-4 confirmed.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 8,247 [+152] total cases, Clearfield has 4,309 [+64], Mifflin has 3,554 [+46], Huntingdon has 3,177 [+50], Union has 3,001 [+48] and Clinton has 2,054 [+42].