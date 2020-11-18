Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 18, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday to bring its total to 5,329, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, Pennsylvania set another single-day high for the seventh time in nine days. The 6,339 new cases reported on Wednesday eclipse the previous mark by 439 and bring the state's total to 281,852.

Centre County also had 341 new negative test results, increasing its total to 42,126. There were 20,519 new negative results statewide to bring Pennsylvania's total to 2,608,986.

Mount Nittany Medical Center has 24 COVID-19 inpatients, ages 30 to 94, as of Wednesday morning, a hospital spokesperson said. According to DOH data, 13 COVID patients in the county are in intensive care and two are on ventilators. Across Pennsylvania COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 2,904 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 628 in intensive care and 310 on ventilators.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day statewide has increased by nearly 1,600 since the end of September, according to the health department. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said on Tuesday that new modeling from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation projects Pennsylvania will run out of intensive care unit beds in December if admissions continue at their current rate

Since Thursday, Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has reported 11 deaths attributed to the virus. The coroner's office has confirmed a total of 33 COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, ranging in age from 62 to 104. Twenty-two have occurred in the last month. The health department has reported 25 COVID-19 deaths among Centre County residents. DOH reports deaths by county of residency while the coroner reports deaths the occur within the county.

DOH reported 110 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,465.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported 18 new positives among residents. A total of 13 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 286 resident cases and 62 employee cases.

An estimated 66% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 263,978 are confirmed and 17,874 are probable. In Centre County, 5,068 are confirmed and 261 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,847 confirmed [+9], 114 probable [+4]

16802 (University Park): 766 confirmed [+1], 16 probable

16803 (State College): 364 confirmed [+4], 29 probable [-1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 409 confirmed [+35], 31 probable [+1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 99 confirmed [+11], 13 probable [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 74 confirmed [+4], 10 probable [+1]

16827 (Boalsburg): 52 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 51 confirmed [+2], 7 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 49 confirmed [+3], 5 probable [increase of at least 1]

16841 (Howard): 48 confirmed [+2], 9 probable [+1]

16853 (Milesburg): 33 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 22 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 17 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 15 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 15 confirmed [+2]

16845 (Karthaus) 13 confirmed

16854 (Millheim) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian) 12 confirmed [+1]

16829 (Clarence) 12 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 10 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 9 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 6 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 5 confirmed

16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 2,748 [+72] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,439 [+24], Union has 1,041 [+10], Mifflin has 1,048 [+80], Clearfield has 975 [+66] and Clinton has 452 [+31].