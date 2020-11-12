Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 12, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to to 4,857 since the first was confirmed in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, Pennsylvania set a record high for new positives for the third consecutive day. The 5,488 new cases reported on Thursday eclipse the previous high by 777 and bring the state's total to 248,856.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported 11 new positives among residents and one among employees. A total of 13 long-term facilities in the county have had a combined 182 resident cases and 48 staff cases, according to DOH data.

Centre County also had 378 new negative test results, increasing its total to 40,272. There were 17,888 new negative results statewide to bring Pennsylvania's total to 2,506,649.

The health department now lists 23 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of one since Wednesday. County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 22, ranging in age from 62 to 101.

The health department reported 49 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 9,194.

According to DOH, 22 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, with two on ventilators. Mount Nittany Medical Center has 18 COVID-19 inpatients, a hospital spokesperson said, a decrease of three from Wednesday. The health department's total includes both inpatients at Mount Nittany and at rehabilitation hospitals.

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 2,196 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and 207 on ventilators.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 71% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 234,125 are confirmed and 14,731 are probable. In Centre County, 4,629 are confirmed and 228 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,736 confirmed [+42], 103 probable [+1]

16802 (University Park): 732 confirmed [+7], 15 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 328 confirmed [+8], 28 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 272 confirmed [+15], 29 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 63 confirmed [+5], 7 probable [-1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 49 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 44 confirmed [-1], 5 probable [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 44 confirmed, 7 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 42 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16841 (Howard): 41 confirmed [+2], 8 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 31 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 16 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 14 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg) 13 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 10 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 10 confirmed [+1]

16844 (Julian) 10 confirmed

16845 (Karthaus) 10 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 8 confirmed [+1]

16872 (Rebersburg) 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 2,225 [+149] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,292 [+46], Union has 901 [+33], Mifflin has 783 [+92], Clearfield has 711 [+41] and Clinton has 363 [+14].