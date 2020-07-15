Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Centre County on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 262 since the first was reported on March 20.

The county also had 148 new negative test results. A total of 5,918 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 57 new cases of the virus.

Statewide, the health department reported 994 additional positives on Wednesday, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 97,665. According to DOH, 246 of the new cases are in Allegheny County and 135 in Philadelphia.

A total of 870,984 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 20,372 since Tuesday.

An estimated 76 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 74,225 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Over the past seven days, 139,819 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 5,372 positive test results, according to the health department.

DOH also reported 26 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 6,957. For Centre County, the health department has reported a total of eight COVID-19 deaths, the most recent on July 5. The Centre County Coroner's Office has only confirmed six, the most recent of those on May 27. Because the health department lists deaths by county of residency, it's possible a county resident died in another part of the state.

Across the state, 667 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 88 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Wednesday.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases 94,873 are confirmed and 2,792 are probable. For Centre County 240 are confirmed and 22 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Change since Tuesday in brackets

16801 (State College): 59 confirmed [+3], 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 50 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16803 (State College): 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 13 confirmed [+1]

16841 (Howard): 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 10 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 8 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16866 (Philipsburg): 6 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16874 (Snow Show), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg) and 16877 (Warrior's Mark) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Centre County nursing home cases remained unchanged with had 25 cases among residents and 16 among staff at three facilities, according to health department data.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 263 total cases [+3], Blair has 113 [+6], Union has 108 [+3], Clinton has 100 [+4], Clearfield has 96 [+1], and Mifflin has 74.



