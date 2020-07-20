Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Centre County on Monday, bringing the county's total to 288 since the first was reported on March 20.

Centre County also had 120 new negative test results. A total of 6,589 patients in the county have tested negative for the virus.

Four new cases were reported among residents of Centre County nursing homes. A total of 29 residents and 18 employees at three long-term care facilities in the county have tested positive for the virus

In the past two weeks, Centre County has added 60 new cases.

Statewide, the health department reported 711 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 101,738.

A total of 938,175 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 11,823 since Sunday. Over the past seven days, 153,838 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 5,613 positive test results.

An estimated 76 percent of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 77,321 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

The health department also reported three new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,018.

Across the state, 706 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 92 requiring use of a ventilator as of noon on Monday. In Centre County, two COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

Among the state's total cases 98,872 are confirmed and 2,866 are probable. In Centre County, 264 are confirmed and 24 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code are:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 62 confirmed, 8 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 51 confirmed, 5 probable

16803 (State College): 42 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 14 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 13 confirmed

16875 (Spring Mills): 11 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 11 confirmed

16828 (Centre Hall): 8 confirmed

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Show) and 16877 (Warrior's Mark) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 269 [+2] total cases, Blair has 142 [+7], Union has 114 [+3], Clinton has 104 [+1], Clearfield has 99, and Mifflin has 82 [+2].