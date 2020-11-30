Centre County Adds 91 COVID-19 Cases Over 2 Days; Pennsylvania Reports 9,797
Centre County reported 91 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 61 for Sunday and 20 for Monday — to bring its total to 6,387, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Statewide, Pennsylvania had 9,797 new positives — 5,529 for Sunday and 4,268 — bringing its total to 361,464.
The county also had 157 new negative test results, increasing its total to 47,298. There were 23,585 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,828,049.
Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 29 COVID-19 inpatients, down from 41 on Saturday. The patients range in age from 43 to 91, a hospital spokesperson said.
Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 4,631 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 970 in intensive care and 499 on ventilators as of Saturday morning.
The health department reported 108 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 10,383.
Coroner Scott Sayers reported on Sunday 10 more COVID-19 deaths in Centre County between Nov. 20-27, nine of whom were residents of a long-term care facility. In total, Sayers has confirmed 58 deaths attributed to the virus, ranging in age from 62 to 104, with 40 of the deaths reported in November.
A total of 15 long-term care facilities in the county have had 362 resident cases and 74 employee cases, according to the health department.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.
An estimated 60% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 335,911 are confirmed and 25,553 are probable. In Centre County, 6,078 are confirmed and 309 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases
16801 (State College): 3,067 confirmed [+8], 135 probable
16802 (University Park): 789 confirmed, 16 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 733 confirmed [+33], 38 probable [-1]
16803 (State College): 454 confirmed [+7], 30 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 222 confirmed [+19], 20 probable [-1]
16870 (Port Matilda): 105 confirmed [+2], 11 probable
16841 (Howard): 81 confirmed [+3], 9 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 81 confirmed [+5], 8 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 81 confirmed [+5], 8 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 69 confirmed [+3], 5 probable
16845 (Karthaus) 50 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 40 confirmed
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 33 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe) 31 confirmed
16851 (Lemont) 23 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16820 (Aaronsburg) 22 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16844 (Julian) 27 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg) 21 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 20 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 15 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16856 (Mingoville) 10 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 10 confirmed
16832 (Coburn) 9 confirmed
16859 (Moshannon) 9 confirmed [+1]
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed
16852 (Madisonburg), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 4,322 [+272] total cases, Mifflin has 1,781 [+74], Huntingdon has 1,743 [+31], Clearfield has 1,693 [+205], Union has 1,679 [+36] and Clinton has 754 [+31].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
