Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 30, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 91 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days — 61 for Sunday and 20 for Monday — to bring its total to 6,387, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, Pennsylvania had 9,797 new positives — 5,529 for Sunday and 4,268 — bringing its total to 361,464.

The county also had 157 new negative test results, increasing its total to 47,298. There were 23,585 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,828,049.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 29 COVID-19 inpatients, down from 41 on Saturday. The patients range in age from 43 to 91, a hospital spokesperson said.

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 4,631 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 970 in intensive care and 499 on ventilators as of Saturday morning.

The health department reported 108 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 10,383.

Coroner Scott Sayers reported on Sunday 10 more COVID-19 deaths in Centre County between Nov. 20-27, nine of whom were residents of a long-term care facility. In total, Sayers has confirmed 58 deaths attributed to the virus, ranging in age from 62 to 104, with 40 of the deaths reported in November.

A total of 15 long-term care facilities in the county have had 362 resident cases and 74 employee cases, according to the health department.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 60% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.