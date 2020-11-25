Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Nov. 25, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to 5,968 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 490 new negative test results, increasing its total to 46,010.

Statewide, Pennsylvania had 6,759 new positives, increasing its total of 327,829 COVID-19 cases. There were 19,853 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,723,368.

Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported on Wednesday 15 additional deaths attributed to the virus, ranging in age from 67 to 99, to bring the county's total to 48. The newly reported deaths occurred between Nov. 14 and Monday. The health department now lists 38 COVID-19 deaths among Centre County residents, an increase of three since Tuesday. DOH reports deaths by county of permanent residence while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.

The health department reported 144 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 10,005.

Mount Nittany Medical Center has 31 COVID-19 inpatients, ages 36 to 94, as of Wednesday morning, a hospital spokesperson said.

Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 3,990 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 858 in intensive care and 441 on ventilators as of Wednesday morning.