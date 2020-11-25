Centre County Adds 93 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports 6,759 New Positives
Centre County reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday to bring its total to 5,968 since the first was reported in March, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county also had 490 new negative test results, increasing its total to 46,010.
Statewide, Pennsylvania had 6,759 new positives, increasing its total of 327,829 COVID-19 cases. There were 19,853 new negative results statewide to bring the total to 2,723,368.
Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers reported on Wednesday 15 additional deaths attributed to the virus, ranging in age from 67 to 99, to bring the county's total to 48. The newly reported deaths occurred between Nov. 14 and Monday. The health department now lists 38 COVID-19 deaths among Centre County residents, an increase of three since Tuesday. DOH reports deaths by county of permanent residence while the coroner's office reports deaths that occur within the county.
The health department reported 144 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's to 10,005.
Mount Nittany Medical Center has 31 COVID-19 inpatients, ages 36 to 94, as of Wednesday morning, a hospital spokesperson said.
Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, with 3,990 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 858 in intensive care and 441 on ventilators as of Wednesday morning.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been patients 65 and older.
An estimated 62% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 305,061 are confirmed and 22,768 are probable. In Centre County, 5,667 are confirmed and 301 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes
16801 (State College): 3,017 confirmed [+23], 132 probable [+1]
16802 (University Park): 792 confirmed [+1], 16 probable
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 557 confirmed [+13], 37 probable [+1]
16803 (State College): 418 confirmed [+6], 30 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 176 confirmed [+19], 16 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 90 confirmed [+4], 11 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 66 confirmed [+3], 8 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 67 confirmed [+6], 8 probable [-1]
16841 (Howard): 66 confirmed [+8], 9 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 57 confirmed, 6 probable [+1]
16853 (Milesburg): 36 confirmed [+1]
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 30 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe) 23 confirmed [+2]
16851 (Lemont) 22 confirmed [+1]
16820 (Aaronsburg) 20 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16844 (Julian) 20 confirmed [+4]
16872 (Rebersburg) 18 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 18 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16845 (Karthaus) 14 confirmed
16854 (Millheim) 14 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 13 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 10 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 8 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16832 (Coburn) 8 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16856 (Mingoville) 6 confirmed
16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16859 (Moshannon), 16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.
Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported two new positives among residents and one among employees. A total of 15 long-term care facilities in the county have had 361 resident cases and 74 employee cases
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 3,623 [+102] total cases, Huntingdon has 1,629 [+23], Mifflin has 1,472 [+65], Union has 1,456 [+78], Clearfield has 1,368 [+67] and Clinton has 589 [+36].
Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
