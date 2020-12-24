Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 24, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to 8,543, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 9,230 cases, bringing the statewide total to 590,386.

The county also had 131 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 51,575. Across Pennsylvania there were 12,262 new negatives for a total of 3,193,528.

DOH now lists 131 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of four since Wednesday. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 100 COVID-19 deaths, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

The health department reported 276 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 14,718.

According to health department data, 58 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, with seven in intensive care and seven on ventilators. DOH numbers include both Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation facilities.

Statewide, 6,077 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,219 in ICU and 743 on ventilators, as of Thursday morning.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported seven new positives among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 561 resident cases, 111 employee cases and 116 resident deaths.

An estimated 63% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 532,939 are confirmed and 57,447 are probable. In Centre County, 8,067 are confirmed and 476 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,374 confirmed [+12], 165 probable [+4]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,345 confirmed [+12], 67 probable [+2]

16802 (University Park): 794 confirmed, 19 probable

16803 (State College): 640 confirmed [+8], 55 probable [+1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 483 confirmed [+8], 27 probable [+2]

16870 (Port Matilda): 223 confirmed [+5], 27 probable [+1]

16841 (Howard): 199 confirmed [+10], 16 probable [+2]

16875 (Spring Mills): 153 confirmed [+3], 15 probable [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 142 confirmed [+2], 15 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 122 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 114 confirmed [+2], 10 probable [+2]

16844 (Julian) 79 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 71 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 64 confirmed [+1], 7 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 64 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 46 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 41 confirmed [+5]

16829 (Clarence) 40 confirmed [+2], 7 probable [+2]

16872 (Rebersburg) 37 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 36 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 33 confirmed [+2], 5 probable [increase of at least 1]

16851 (Lemont) 33 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon) 25 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 21 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 18 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 12 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 12 confirmed [+1]

16852 (Madisonburg) 11 confirmed [+2]

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 7,426 [+149] total cases, Clearfield has 3,542 [+83], Mifflin has 3,177 [+6], Huntingdon has 2,715 [+38], Union has 2,648 [+26] and Clinton has 1,741 [+25].