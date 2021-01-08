State College, PA - Centre County - Central Pennsylvania - Home of Penn State University

Centre County Adds 94 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports More Than 10,000

by on January 08, 2021 1:01 PM
PrintComments() Email
Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Jan. 8, 2021. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health
Click photo for gallery

Centre County reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring its total to 9,538, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 10,178 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 703,265.

The county also had 85 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 53,121. Across Pennsylvania there were 14,661 new negatives for a total of 3,352,377.

DOH reported two new deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents on Friday, bringing the county's total to 150. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

With 215 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, Pennsylvania's total is now 17,394.

According to the health department's hospital preparedness dashboard, 58 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, including eight in intensive care and eight on ventilators. DOH data includes both Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehab facilities.

Statewide, 5,318 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,092 in ICU and 600 on ventilators, as of Friday morning. 

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported three new cases among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 612 resident cases, 131 employee cases and 128 resident deaths.

An estimated 73% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 624,688 are confirmed and 78,577 are probable. In Centre County, 8,921 are confirmed and 617 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Increases are in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,478 confirmed [+10], 193 probable [+3] 

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,631 confirmed [+28], 96 probable [+5]

16802 (University Park): 796 confirmed [-1], 19 probable

16803 (State College): 747 confirmed [+6], 73 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 598 confirmed [+5], 31 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 262 confirmed [+4], 35 probable [+1]

16841 (Howard): 242 confirmed [+6], 24 probable [+1]

16845 (Karthaus): 209 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 177 confirmed, 24 probable [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 172 confirmed [+1], 22 probable [+1]

16827 (Boalsburg): 144 confirmed [+4], 12 probable

16844 (Julian): 102 confirmed [+4], 8 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 87 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe): 72 confirmed [+3], 5 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark): 69 confirmed, 9 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 58 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence): 48 confirmed [+3], 9 probable [+1]

16826 (Blanchard): 46 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 44 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 42 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 40 confirmed [+1], 6 probable

16851 (Lemont): 38 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon): 31 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville): 24 confirmed, 5 probable

16832 (Coburn): 20 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 19 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg): 14 confirmed

16804 (State College): 8 confirmed

16835 (Fleming): 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16863 (Orviston): 6 confirmed

16882 (Woodward): 5 confirmed [increase of at least 1]

16805 (State College): 1-4 confirmed

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 8,621 [+104] total cases, Clearfield has 4,648 [+89], Mifflin has 3,702 [+44], Huntingdon has 3,373 [+67], Union has 3,235 [+78] and Clinton has 2,138 [+30].



Geoff Rushton is editor of StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
Next Article
Penn State Football Moves on from Kirk Ciarrocca, Hires Texas OC Mike Yurcich
January 08, 2021 11:12 AM
by Ben Jones
Penn State Football Moves on from Kirk Ciarrocca, Hires Texas OC Mike Yurcich
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2021 StateCollege.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

order food online