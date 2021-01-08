Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Jan. 8, 2021. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring its total to 9,538, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 10,178 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 703,265.

The county also had 85 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 53,121. Across Pennsylvania there were 14,661 new negatives for a total of 3,352,377.

DOH reported two new deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents on Friday, bringing the county's total to 150. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.