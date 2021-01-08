Centre County Adds 94 COVID-19 Cases; Pennsylvania Reports More Than 10,000
Centre County reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Friday to bring its total to 9,538, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania added 10,178 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 703,265.
The county also had 85 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 53,121. Across Pennsylvania there were 14,661 new negatives for a total of 3,352,377.
DOH reported two new deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents on Friday, bringing the county's total to 150. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.
With 215 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, Pennsylvania's total is now 17,394.
According to the health department's hospital preparedness dashboard, 58 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, including eight in intensive care and eight on ventilators. DOH data includes both Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehab facilities.
Statewide, 5,318 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,092 in ICU and 600 on ventilators, as of Friday morning.
Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported three new cases among residents. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 612 resident cases, 131 employee cases and 128 resident deaths.
An estimated 73% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 624,688 are confirmed and 78,577 are probable. In Centre County, 8,921 are confirmed and 617 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Increases are in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.
16801 (State College): 3,478 confirmed [+10], 193 probable [+3]
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,631 confirmed [+28], 96 probable [+5]
16802 (University Park): 796 confirmed [-1], 19 probable
16803 (State College): 747 confirmed [+6], 73 probable
16866 (Philipsburg): 598 confirmed [+5], 31 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 262 confirmed [+4], 35 probable [+1]
16841 (Howard): 242 confirmed [+6], 24 probable [+1]
16845 (Karthaus): 209 confirmed [+4], 1-4 probable
16875 (Spring Mills): 177 confirmed, 24 probable [+1]
16828 (Centre Hall): 172 confirmed [+1], 22 probable [+1]
16827 (Boalsburg): 144 confirmed [+4], 12 probable
16844 (Julian): 102 confirmed [+4], 8 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 87 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe): 72 confirmed [+3], 5 probable
16877 (Warrior's Mark): 69 confirmed, 9 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 58 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence): 48 confirmed [+3], 9 probable [+1]
16826 (Blanchard): 46 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16872 (Rebersburg): 44 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim): 42 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16820 (Aaronsburg): 40 confirmed [+1], 6 probable
16851 (Lemont): 38 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16859 (Moshannon): 31 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16856 (Mingoville): 24 confirmed, 5 probable
16832 (Coburn): 20 confirmed
16677 (Sandy Ridge): 19 confirmed
16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16852 (Madisonburg): 14 confirmed
16804 (State College): 8 confirmed
16835 (Fleming): 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16863 (Orviston): 6 confirmed
16882 (Woodward): 5 confirmed [increase of at least 1]
16805 (State College): 1-4 confirmed
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 8,621 [+104] total cases, Clearfield has 4,648 [+89], Mifflin has 3,702 [+44], Huntingdon has 3,373 [+67], Union has 3,235 [+78] and Clinton has 2,138 [+30].
Geoff Rushton is editor of StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
More articles by Geoff Rushton →