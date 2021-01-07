Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Jan. 7, 2021. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 96 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday to bring its total to 9,444, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 9,698 new positives, bringing the statewide total to 693,087.

The county also had 78 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 53,036. Across Pennsylvania there were 10,760 new negatives for a total of 3,337,716.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the state's first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom in December. The case is in Dauphin County.

As with any virus, multiple variants of COVID-19 circulate around the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the variant discovered in the UK "seems to spread more easily and quickly," but there is no evidence to date that it causes more severe illness.

"Pennsylvania has been preparing for this variant by working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has been sending 10-35 random samples biweekly to the CDC since November to study sequencing and detect any potential cases for this new COVID-19 variant,” Levine said. “Public health experts are in the early stages of working to better understand this new variant, how it spreads and how it affects people who are infected with it."

DOH reported one new COVID-19 death among Centre County residents on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 148. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 107 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

With 265 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, Pennsylvania's total is now 17,179.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is currently treating 48 COVID-19 inpatients, a decrease of five since Wednesday. The patients ranging in age from 38 to 98, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Statewide, 5,491 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,113 in ICU and 625 on ventilators, as of Thursday morning.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported five new cases among residents and three among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had a combined 609 resident cases, 131 employee cases and 128 resident deaths.

An estimated 71% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 616,519 are confirmed and 76,568 are probable. In Centre County, 8,840 are confirmed and 604 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Increases are in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,468 confirmed [+11], 190 probable [+3]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,603 confirmed [+26], 91 probable [+7]

16802 (University Park): 797 confirmed, 19 probable

16803 (State College): 741 confirmed [+10], 73 probable [+3]

16866 (Philipsburg): 593 confirmed [+5], 31 probable [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 258 confirmed [+4], 34 probable

16841 (Howard): 236 confirmed [+2], 23 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 205 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 177 confirmed [+3], 23 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 171 confirmed [+4], 21 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 140 confirmed [+4], 12 probable [+2]

16844 (Julian): 98 confirmed [+2], 8 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 85 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark): 69 confirmed [+3], 9 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe): 69 confirmed [+2], 5 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 57 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard): 46 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence): 45 confirmed, 8 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 44 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 40 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 39 confirmed [+1], 6 probable

16851 (Lemont): 38 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon): 30 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville): 24 confirmed, 5 probable

16832 (Coburn): 20 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge): 19 confirmed [+1]

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg): 14 confirmed

16804 (State College): 8 confirmed

16835 (Fleming): 7 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16863 (Orviston): 6 confirmed

16805 (State College): 1-4 confirmed

16882 (Woodward): 1-4 confirmed

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 8,517 [+98] total cases, Clearfield has 4,559 [+88], Mifflin has 3,658 [+33], Huntingdon has 3,306 [+51], Union has 3,157 [+55] and Clinton has 2,108 [+23].