Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 5, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania set a record high for new COVID-19 positives for the third consecutive day with 12,884 reported on Saturday, eclipsing the Friday's total by 1,121.

The commonwealth has had a total of 411,484 COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Centre County added 96 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 6,753.

The county also had 123 new negative results to increase its total to 48,037. Statewide there were 18,319 new negatives for a total of 2,911,640.

The health department now lists 77 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of four since Friday. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 67 deaths ranging in age from 55 to 104.

DOH reported 149 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 11,262.

According to health department data, 37 COVID-19 patients in Centre County are hospitalized, with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator. DOH reports patients hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation hospitals.

On Friday, Mount Nittany reported it had 35 COVID-positive inpatients ranging in age from 33 to 91. So far in December, the hospital has admitted 18 COVID-positive patients, with an average of 39 COVID inpatients per day. In November, the hospital had 143 COVID admissions and an average daily census of 22 COVID inpatients.

Across the state, 5,272 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 1,066 in intensive care and 573 on ventilators as of Saturday morning. The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,800 since the end of September.

Centre County nursing and personal care homes reported one new positive among residents and two among employees. A total of 16 long-term care facilities in the county have had 498 resident cases and 85 employee cases.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been patients 65 and older.

An estimated 58% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 380,193 are confirmed and 31,291 are probable. In Centre County, 6,416 are confirmed and 337 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,125 confirmed [+7], 142 probable [+4]

16802 (University Park): 788 confirmed [+1], 16 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 834 confirmed [+27], 45 probable [+5]

16803 (State College): 485 confirmed [+9], 35 probable [+3]

16866 (Philipsburg): 269 confirmed [+7], 22 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 115 confirmed [+3], 12 probable [+1]

16841 (Howard): 103 confirmed [+4], 10 probable [+1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 92 confirmed [+3], 8 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 89 confirmed [+5], 9 probable [+1]

16827 (Boalsburg): 71 confirmed, 6 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 64 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 47 confirmed [+3]

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 43 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 40 confirmed [+3]

16844 (Julian) 30 confirmed [-1], 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 29 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 27 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 26 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 25 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 23 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 20 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 18 confirmed [+4]

16859 (Moshannon) 12 confirmed [+1]

16832 (Coburn) 10 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 5 confirmed

16852 (Madisonburg) 5 confirmed

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 4,946 [+221] total cases, Mifflin has 2,237 [+183], Clearfield has 2,121 [+74], Huntingdon has 1,928 [+54], Union has 1,870 [+51] and Clinton has 890 [+40].