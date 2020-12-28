Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 28, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 99 new COVID-19 cases for the past two days — 73 for Sunday and 26 for Monday — to bring its total to 8,771, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania added 8,663 over the two days — 4,884 for Sunday and 3,779 for Monday — bringing the statewide total to 613,804.

The county also had 180 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 52,216. Across Pennsylvania there were 16,983 new negatives for a total of 3,238,091.

DOH now lists 132 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of one since Saturday. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 100 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

With 127 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide on Sunday and 76 on Monday, Pennsylvania's total is now 15,086.

According to health department data, 55 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, three more than Saturday, with eight in intensive care and seven on ventilators. DOH numbers include both Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation facilities.

Statewide, 5,995 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,174 in ICU and 715 on ventilators, as of Monday morning.

An estimated 63% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 554,904 are confirmed and 58,900 are probable. In Centre County, 8,293 are confirmed and 478 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Increases in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.

16801 (State College): 3,412 confirmed [+18], 164 probable [-1]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,410 confirmed [+29], 66 probable

16802 (University Park): 794 confirmed, 19 probable

16803 (State College): 667 confirmed [+11], 55 probable [+1]

16866 (Philipsburg): 517 confirmed [+13], 27 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 232 confirmed [+4], 27 probable

16841 (Howard): 213 confirmed [+7], 17 probable [+1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 158 confirmed [+1], 15 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 151 confirmed [+3], 15 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 127 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 120 confirmed [+2], 10 probable

16844 (Julian) 84 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 73 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 65 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 64 confirmed, 7 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 56 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 42 confirmed [+1], 7 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 42 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 40 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 37 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 35 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16851 (Lemont) 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16859 (Moshannon) 26 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 20 confirmed [+1]

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 16 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg) 13 confirmed [+1]

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 13 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 7,665 [+74] total cases, Clearfield has 3,819 [+84], Mifflin has 3,323 [+54], Huntingdon has 2,939 [+89], Union has 2,789 [+34] and Clinton has 1,850 [+48].