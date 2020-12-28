Centre County Adds 99 COVID-19 Cases Over 2 Days; Pennsylvania Reports 8,663
Centre County reported 99 new COVID-19 cases for the past two days — 73 for Sunday and 26 for Monday — to bring its total to 8,771, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Pennsylvania added 8,663 over the two days — 4,884 for Sunday and 3,779 for Monday — bringing the statewide total to 613,804.
The county also had 180 additional negative test results, increasing its total to 52,216. Across Pennsylvania there were 16,983 new negatives for a total of 3,238,091.
DOH now lists 132 deaths attributed to the virus among Centre County residents, an increase of one since Saturday. Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 100 COVID-19 deaths in Centre County, ranging in age from 55 to 104.
With 127 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide on Sunday and 76 on Monday, Pennsylvania's total is now 15,086.
According to health department data, 55 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Centre County, three more than Saturday, with eight in intensive care and seven on ventilators. DOH numbers include both Mount Nittany Medical Center and rehabilitation facilities.
Statewide, 5,995 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 1,174 in ICU and 715 on ventilators, as of Monday morning.
An estimated 63% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.
Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 554,904 are confirmed and 58,900 are probable. In Centre County, 8,293 are confirmed and 478 are probable.
Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:
*Note: Increases in brackets. Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department.
16801 (State College): 3,412 confirmed [+18], 164 probable [-1]
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,410 confirmed [+29], 66 probable
16802 (University Park): 794 confirmed, 19 probable
16803 (State College): 667 confirmed [+11], 55 probable [+1]
16866 (Philipsburg): 517 confirmed [+13], 27 probable
16870 (Port Matilda): 232 confirmed [+4], 27 probable
16841 (Howard): 213 confirmed [+7], 17 probable [+1]
16875 (Spring Mills): 158 confirmed [+1], 15 probable
16828 (Centre Hall): 151 confirmed [+3], 15 probable
16845 (Karthaus): 127 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable
16827 (Boalsburg): 120 confirmed [+2], 10 probable
16844 (Julian) 84 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable
16853 (Milesburg): 73 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16874 (Snow Shoe) 65 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16877 (Warrior's Mark) 64 confirmed, 7 probable
16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 56 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable
16829 (Clarence) 42 confirmed [+1], 7 probable
16826 (Blanchard) 42 confirmed
16872 (Rebersburg) 40 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16854 (Millheim) 37 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable
16820 (Aaronsburg) 35 confirmed [+1], 5 probable
16851 (Lemont) 34 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16859 (Moshannon) 26 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16856 (Mingoville) 22 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16832 (Coburn) 20 confirmed [+1]
16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 16 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable
16852 (Madisonburg) 13 confirmed [+1]
16677 (Sandy Ridge) 13 confirmed
16804 (State College) 7 confirmed
16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable
16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.
Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 7,665 [+74] total cases, Clearfield has 3,819 [+84], Mifflin has 3,323 [+54], Huntingdon has 2,939 [+89], Union has 2,789 [+34] and Clinton has 1,850 [+48].
Geoff Rushton is editor of StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.
