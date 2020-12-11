Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Dec. 11, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County reported 302 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, shattering its previous single-day record of 212 set on Sept. 15. But a Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesperson said the increase is partially attributed to corrected residencies for some recent test results.

DOH spokesperson Nate Wardle said "a large health care provider in central Pennsylvania," sent away some tests to a lab because of the volume performed. The form submitted with those tests included the address of the testing site or ordering physician, but not the patient's address.

The lab reported the results to the health department by the county of the testing site or ordering physician, which did not necessarily match the patient's county of residency. If someone lives in one county but is tested in another, the case is to be counted as a positive in the county where the patient resides.

"The department worked with the health care provider to address this, and those updates have occurred in regard to patient address," Wardle said, adding that the issue impacted recent results for several central Pennsylvania counties.

Centre County has had 7,456 COVID-19 cases since its first was reported in March.

Pennsylvania added 12,745 new positives — its second highest daily increase to date — bringing the statewide total to 470,034.

The county also had 577 new negative test results to increase its total to 49,791. Across Pennsylvania there were 16,003 new negatives for a total of 3,009,510.

DOH now lists 96 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, an increase of six since Thursday. Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 71 COVID-related deaths, ranging in age from 55 to 104.

Statewide, Pennsylvania had 225 new deaths attributed to the virus, the commonwealth's second highest daily death count, the bring the total to 12,010.

Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 47 COVID-19 inpatients, one fewer than Thursday. The patients range in age from 35 to 91, a hospital spokesperson said.

So far in December, the medical center has admitted 75 COVID positive, with an average of 39 COVID positive inpatients per day. In November, a total of 143 COVID positive patients were admitted with an average of 22 inpatients per day, while in October there were 58 and an average daily census of 11 COVID inpatients.

"The daily number of COVID positive patients in the hospital have consistently been at or near 40 this month, with numbers reaching close to 50 in the last several days," Mount Nittany Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. "Because we anticipate that these numbers will continue to grow in the next few weeks, we are operating under our surge capacity plan and evaluating further necessary adjustments to services to help ensure that we have the resources to care for patients with COVID and others that require medical and emergency attention."

Joshi urged community members to consistently practice mitigation measures including social distancing, masking and frequent hand washing.

"Please do your part to help our hospital and our community," he said.

Across the state, 5,668 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 1,151 in intensive care and 651 on ventilators as of Friday morning. About 14% of ICU beds and 15% of medical/surgical beds statewide remain available.

An estimated 58% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 432,023 are confirmed and 38,011 are probable. In Centre County, 7,086 are confirmed and 370 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes. Increases may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 3,227 confirmed [+32], 146 probable [+2]

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 1,029 confirmed [+100], 53 probable [+4]

16802 (University Park): 789 confirmed, 17 probable [+1]

16803 (State College): 531 confirmed [+14], 37 probable [+2]

16866 (Philipsburg): 341 confirmed [+24], 24 probable [+1]

16870 (Port Matilda): 169 confirmed [+22], 14 probable [+2]

16841 (Howard): 143 confirmed [+19], 14 probable [+3]

16828 (Centre Hall): 117 confirmed [+5], 9 probable [+1]

16875 (Spring Mills): 107 confirmed [+6], 11 probable [+1]

16845 (Karthaus) 107 confirmed [+38], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 89 confirmed [+8], 7 probable [+1]

16853 (Milesburg): 57 confirmed [+5], 1-4 probable

16874 (Snow Shoe) 55 confirmed [+3]

16844 (Julian) 52 confirmed [+12], 1-4 probable

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 51 confirmed, 5 probable [increase of at least 1]

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 38 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 30 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg) 29 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 27 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16829 (Clarence) 28 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 28 confirmed [+3], 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 25 confirmed [+3]

16859 (Moshannon) 22 confirmed [+5], 1-4 probable

16856 (Mingoville) 14 confirmed [+2], 1-4 probable

16832 (Coburn) 12 confirmed [+2]

16677 (Sandy Ridge) 10 confirmed

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 10 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16852 (Madisonburg) 8 confirmed [+1]

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16835 (Fleming) 6 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16864 (Orviston) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 5,808 [+210] total cases, Mifflin has 2,633 [-23], Clearfield has 2,618 [+128], Huntingdon has 2,163 [+87], Union has 2,100 [+61] and Clinton has 1,203 [+114].