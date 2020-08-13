Five Centre County initiatives have received a combined $353,000 in state funding to support local affordable housing programs.

The initiatives will be supported by the latest round of funding from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund, which was announced on Thursday

Administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, PHARE is funded by a portion of the impact fee collected from natural gas companies operating in the state, as well as money from the realty transfer tax and the National Housing Trust Fund.

The Centre County projects are among 214 housing and community development initiatives statewide receiving a total of $45.8 million.

"The PHARE program is successful due to its flexibility and its ability to leverage local partnerships and leadership to effectively address broad housing needs,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “It encourages local organizations and elected officials to come together and jointly decide the best way to enhance their community’s housing stock. PHARE is making a positive difference across the state.”

Local projects receiving funds include:

- $125,000 awarded to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County for its Building Bellefonte Together project. The funds will be used for new construction of two affordable homes. "These homes will provide decent and affordable homeownership in the Bellefonte community to two local families with an income between 40%-80% [area median income]," the project description states.

- $100,000 to Housing Transitions for the Old Boalsburg Road Townhomes Project in State College. The project will expand the affordable rental portfolio of Temporary Housing Foundation — a branch of Housing Transitions — by eight three-bedroom units. "The homes will be offered to income qualified individuals and families and some units will be targeted for high need populations like those who have experienced homelessness, have mental health or intellectual disabilities, and young adults who are graduating from a residential program in youth services," according to the project description.

- $60,000 to the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation for a Blight Remediation Initiative. PRC will use the funds toward renovation of two adjacent buildings in Philipsburg's Historic District. "The PRC will turn blemish into a bright spot by preserving historic character and providing high-quality affordable housing units in a county that has an affordable housing shortage," according to the project description. "By attracting people and business to the downtown, the PRC will create a more robust local economy and pave the way for additional adaptive reuse projects."

- $50,000 to the State College Community Land Trust for its Energy + Housing Rehabilitation Program. PHARE funds will support the acquisition and rehabilitation of three homes in the borough. "In addition to meeting all current health and safety standards, this funding will also help to identify and complete energy efficiency upgrades," according to the project description. SCCLT homes are sold to income-qualified individuals and the properties are preserved in perpetuity as affordable housing. The land trust maintains ownership of the land and homes can only be sold again in the future back to SCCLT or another income-qualified buyer.

- $18,000 to the Centre County Office of Adult Services for the Rental Assistance Program. "The PHARE Rental Assistance Program offers rental assistance to eligible individuals and families who are homeless or near-homeless, are a Centre County resident, and who reside in a host, contiguous, or former contiguous municipality," the proposal states. "Households must have a gross annual income that is at or below 200% [federal poverty level] and preference is given to households living below 50% [area median income]."