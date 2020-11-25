Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers on Wednesday reported 15 additional COVID-19 deaths that occurred within the last two weeks.

The coroner's office has now confirmed 48 deaths attributed to the virus in Centre County, with 30 of those reported in November.

The new deaths reported on Wednesday occurred between Nov. 14 and Monday and ranged in age from 67 to 99. Fourteen of the 15 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Eleven of the deaths were reported by a long-term care facility in the 16823 zip code, two by a facility in the 16801 zip code and one by a facility in the 16866 zip code.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the 48 deaths confirmed by the coroner's office have ranged in age from 62 to 104.

Most COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania have been among patients 65 and older.

As of Wednesday morning, Mount Nittany Medical Center has 31 COVID-19 inpatients between the ages of 36 and 94.