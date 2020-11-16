Five deaths since Thursday in Centre County were attributed to COVID-19, Coroner Scott Sayers reported on Monday.

The newly reported COVID deaths bring the total confirmed by the coroner's office to 27, ranging in age from 62 to 101.

According to Sayers, the county's 23rd and 24th COVID-19 deaths were a 77-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, both from a long-term care facility in the 16823 zip code.

A 69-year-old man and an 83-year-old man who died in the hospital were the 25th and 26th COVID-19 deaths, Sayers said.

The 27th was an 81-year-old woman from a long-term care facility in the 16801 zip code.

Sixteen of the county's 27 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by Sayers have occurred in the last month.

New cases among residents of Centre County long-term care facilities have increased sharply over the last month, with 217 new positives during that time, including 110 in the last week. To date, 13 long-term care facilities in the county have had 270 cases among residents and 56 among employees, according to Department of Health data.