The Centre County Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Spring Township.

Jason Carroll, 42, of Walker Township, died of blunt force trauma after he went over an embankment and crashed into a field on the 2000 block of Zion Road, according to Deputy Coroner Debra Smeal. Carroll was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, Smeal said on Sunday.

Carroll's death was ruled accidental.

Spring Township officers were on patrol when they discovered the vehicle and alerted fire and EMS. They then found Carroll, who was pronounced dead at about 2 a.m.

Police searched the area, including use of a drone, for any other passengers, but found none.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing and toxicology results are pending.