Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers on Sunday reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths that occurred between Nov. 20 and Friday.

The coroner's office has now confirmed 58 deaths attributed to the virus in Centre County, with 40 of those reported in November.

Nine of the new deaths occurred at a long-term care facility in the 16823 zip code, including eight women and one man ranging in age from 72 to 96. The 10th was an 88-year-old woman who died on Wednesday at a medical facility in the 16803 zip code.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the 58 deaths confirmed by the coroner's office have ranged in age from 62 to 104.

On Wednesday, Sayers reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths in the county, 14 of which were from long-term care facilities: 11 from a facility in the 16823 zip code, two in the 16801 zip code and one in the 16866 zip code. Those deaths occurred over a two-week period.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County have seen an ongoing spike in new COVID-19 cases throughout the fall. Fifteen long-term care facilities have had a combined total of 362 resident cases, 231 of which have occurred in the last month. Long-term care facilities also have had 74 employee positives, with 32 coming in the last month.