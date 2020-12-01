Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers on Tuesday night reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths that occurred between Nov. 23 and Tuesday.

The coroner's office has now confirmed 67 deaths attributed to the virus in Centre County, with 49 of those reported in the last month.

Seven of the new deaths — four women and three men ranging in age from 62 to 94 — occurred at long-term care facilities. Six were from a facility in the 16823 zip code and one was from a facility in the 16801 zip code.

Two men's deaths in the hospital were attributed to the virus, including a 55-year-old, the youngest COVID-19 death in the county to date.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the 67 deaths confirmed by the coroner's office have ranged in age from 55 to 104.

On Sunday, Sayers reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths in the county, nine of which were from long-term care facility in the 16823 zip code.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County have seen an ongoing spike in new COVID-19 cases throughout the fall. Sixteen long-term care facilities have had a combined total of 493 resident cases, 362 of which have occurred in the last month. Long-term care facilities also have had 83 employee positives, with 41 coming in the last month.