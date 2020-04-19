An inmate at the Centre County Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release on Sunday from the county's Prison Board of Inspectors.

The individual, a Centre County resident who has been incarcerated at the county jail in Benner Township since January, has been housed in the facility’s negative airflow room since exhibiting symptoms. Hospitalization is not necessary at this time, according to the release.

It is the first case of an inmate at the county facility to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

A "small number" of staff and other inmates who my have had contact with the individual are in quarantine while contact tracing and testing are conducted, according to the release.

Since early March, the facility has implemented COVID-19 protocols in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, including no visitations, suspension of work release programs, increased disinfection sweeps and screening of staff and inmates. Routine temperature checks and universal masking also are in place, and medical staff are on premises at all times.

“All measures to protect the health and safety of our staff and incarcerated individuals continue with additional efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus within our facility,” said Warden Christopher Schell.

At the nearby state prisons — SCI Rockview and SCI Benner — there have been no inmate cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. One employee at SCI-Rockview has tested positive.



