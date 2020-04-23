A second inmate at the Centre County Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release on Thursday from the county's Prison Board of Inspectors.

The individual, a Centre County resident, has been in isolation at the county jail in Benner Township since exhibiting symptoms and hospitalization is not needed at this time.

"A small number of staff and incarcerated individuals who may have had contact with the individual are in quarantine while contact tracing and additional testing are conducted," the news release said.

The correctional facility reported on Sunday its first inmate to test positive, also a Centre County resident.

Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe said on Tuesday that over about a month the correctional facility's population has been reduced by 43 individuals. Some had reached the end of their sentences. Others were considered highly vulnerable to the virus, and the Centre County District Attorney's Office, Probation Office, Court of Common Pleas and warden determined would not pose a public safety risk.

Since early March, the facility has implemented COVID-19 protocols in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, including no visitations, suspension of work release programs, increased disinfection sweeps and screening of staff and inmates. Routine temperature checks and universal masking also are in place, and medical staff are on premises at all times.

“All measures to protect the health and safety of our staff and incarcerated individuals continue with additional efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus within our facility,” said Warden Christopher Schell.