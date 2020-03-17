Centre County Court of Common Pleas will see changes to its operations for the next month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Judge Pamela Ruest signed declaration of judicial emergency for March 16 through April 14. All criminal and civil jury trials will be scheduled during that time will be continued to a later date.

Jury selection scheduled for April 6 and 7 has also been canceled.

Essential proceedings such as protection from abuse orders and juvenile and some criminal cases will continue to be addressed. Other matters may also be addressed at the discretion of the court.

"The Centre County Court of Common Pleas will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19 and its impact on the county judicial system," a court press release said. "The court is communicating with state and county officials, as well as continuing to monitor information provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and will adjust our policies accordingly."