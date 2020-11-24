The Centre County Courthouse will be be closed to the public for all non-essential matters for two weeks.

Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases locally and in surrounding counties, President Judge Pamela Ruest directed the courthouse in Bellefonte to be closed from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11 "to ensure the safety of employees, attorneys and the public."

Emergency matters, including protection from abuse orders and emergency custody issues, will continue to be addressed by the court. All other proceedings will be conducted remotely or will be continued if remote communication is not possible.

"The Centre County Court of Common Pleas has continued to monitor developments related to COVID-19 and its impact on the county judicial system," a statement from Court Administration said. "In addition, the Court has continued to communicate with state and county officials, as well as monitor information provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH)