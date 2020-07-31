Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

Centre County's total number of COVID-19 cases decreased by three, according to updated Department of Health data on Saturday. The county has had a total of 354 cases since the first was reported on March 20.

The reason for the decrease was not immediately clear. On Thursday, the health department confirmed it had removed 24 Centre County cases that had been included in a one-day spike of 43 positives reported on Sunday. Those tests were found to be invalid after Mount Nittany Health, which sends samples to an outside lab for testing, noticed the unusual spike in positive results at the end of last week and contacted DOH to coordinate review of the tests and conduct re-testing.

In the past, case counts have also changed when patient residency information is corrected.

A DOH spokesperson could not be immediately reached for clarification.

The county also had 101 new negative test results. A total of 8,745 patients in Centre County have tested negative for the virus.

In the past two weeks Centre County has added a total of 77 COVID-19 cases.

Case totals remained unchanged at Centre County nursing and personal care homes, which have had a total of 33 cases among residents and 19 among staff at five facilities.

Information on COVID-19 hospitalizations in Centre County was not available as of noon on Saturday. On Friday, two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Across Pennsylvania, 579 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 89 requiring use of a ventilator, according to DOH.

Statewide, the health department reported 888 new positives, increasing Pennsylvania's total to 112,936.

A total of 1,119,386 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative, an increase of 14,562 since Friday. Over the past seven days, 156,111 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Pennsylvania with 6,477 positive test results.



An estimated 76% of COVID-19 patients in the state — about 85,831 — have recovered, according to a DOH calculation.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

The health department also reported 15 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 7,204. DOH lists a total of 10 COVID-19 deaths for Centre County, though the Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed seven. The most recent reported COVID-19 death for the county was reported on Tuesday, a 91-year-old nursing home resident.

Most hospitalizations and deaths statewide have been among patients 65 and older.

Among the state's total cases 109,779 are confirmed and 3,157 are probable. In Centre County, 316 are confirmed and 38 are probable. Saturday's decrease was among confirmed cases.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Daily increase in brackets may include zip codes newly assigned to previously reported cases

16801 (State College): 73 confirmed [-1], 11 probable

16823 (Bellefonte): 62 confirmed [+1], 7 probable

16803 (State College): 49 confirmed, 6 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 18 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 16 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 15 confirmed

16866 (Philipsburg): 15 confirmed

16870 (Port Matilda): 12 confirmed [-1]

16828 (Centre Hall): 9 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 6 confirmed

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 5 confirmed

16802 (University Park), 16804 (State College), 16820 (Aaronsburg), 16826 (Blanchard), 16829 (Clarence), 16832 (Coburn), 16844 (Julian), 16845 (Karthaus), 16851 (Lemont), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16854 (Millheim), 16856 (Mingoville), 16868 (Pine Grove Mills), 16872 (Rebersburg), 16874 (Snow Shoe), 16877 (Warrior's Mark) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 288 [+1] total cases, Blair has 214, Union has 165 [+33], Clearfield has 134 [+3], Clinton has 115 [+2] and Mifflin has 105 [+5].