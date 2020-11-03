Centre County Election Night Updates
8:25 p.m.
The Centre County Office of Elections reported at 8 p.m. unofficial results from the first batch of mail-in ballots processed throughout the day. The first batch included 28,510 mail ballots. Several thousand more mail ballots must still be counted, along with all in-person votes.
In 2016, 70,700 ballots were cast in Centre County.
The mail-in vote tallies as of 8 p.m. in Centre County are:
President/Vice President
Dem. Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 22,389
Rep. Donald Trump/Michael Pence 5,584
Lib. Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen 290
Write-in 158
12th Congressional District
Dem. Lee Griffin 13,632
Rep. Fred Keller 3,753
15th Congressional District
Dem. Robert Williams 7,277
Rep. Glenn GT Thompson 3,444
State House 76th District
Dem. Joe Waltz 1,590
Rep. Stephanie Borowicz 963
State House 77th District
Dem. Scott Conklin 7,494
Rep. Steve Yetsko 1,181
State House 81st District
Dem. Ian M. Kidd 3,156
Rep. Rich Irvin 1,030
State House 171st District
Dem. Peter Buck 8,530
Rep. Kerry Benninghoff 4,205
7:30 p.m.
Polls in Centre County were set to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Centre County and across Pennsylvania, as voters of the pivotal swing state cast their ballots in a hotly contested presidential election as well as state row office, congressional and state house races.
More than 31,000 Centre County voters had already cast absentee and mail-in ballots by Monday, and voting sites were plenty busy from the start on Tuesday.
According to the Centre County Office of Elections, 36,663 approved ballots had been sent out and 31,433 had been completed and returned by the close of business on Monday. Mail-in ballots could be delivered to drop box locations or the elections office by 8 p.m. Tuesday. And though, for now, ballots postmarked Tuesday and received by Friday are to be counted, state officials urged residents to hand deliver mail ballots by Tuesday because of legal challenges to the postmark deadline.
A mail-in ballot processing center has been established at Presidents Hall in the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. More than 275 registered voters have been trained to assist in processing ballots, which will then be taken to the elections office. Processing began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and results from the first batch of ballots are expected to be reported at 8 p.m.
The elections office anticipates results from the rest of the mail ballots received by Tuesday night to be reported by 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Of course, tens of thousands of voters also went to the polls to cast their votes in person. At the the State College municipal building, precinct 29, about 70 people were lined up to vote when polls opened at 7 a.m.
For the first time, the Bryce Jordan Center served as polling place for precincts 24 and 44-2. It's a temporary move from the usual location at HUB-Robeson Center for those precincts to allow for more physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Precinct 18 continued voting in the HUB.
About 170 people were waiting to vote when polls opened at the BJC.
Unofficial results for in-person voting will be available depending on when the judge of elections from each precinct returns to the Willowbank Building. Typically, judges of elections arrive between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. depending on the distance the polling location is from the Willowbank Building and the size of the turnout at their polling location. Unofficial results from will be posted as they are received.
A plane towing a banner reminding residents to "vote today" flies over Beaver Stadium. Photo by Alysa Rubin | Onward State
A voter marks a ballot in precinct 18 at HUB Alumni Hall. Photo by Alysa Rubin | Onward State. Photo by Alysa Rubin | Onward State
Supporters of the Trump-Pence ticket hold signs outside the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo by Alysa Rubin | Onward State
Supporters of Biden-Harris ticket hold up a banner outside the HUB-Robeson Center. Photo by Alysa Rubin | Onward State
Campaign signs adorn stones outside the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo by Alysa Rubin | Onward State
Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo by Tom Agudo | Onward State
