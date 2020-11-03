Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo by Tom Agudo | Onward State

Supporters of Biden-Harris ticket hold up a banner outside the HUB-Robeson Center. Photo by Alysa Rubin | Onward State

Supporters of the Trump-Pence ticket hold out signs outside the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo by Alysa Rubin | Onward State

A sign directs voters to the polling place at precinct 05, First Presbyterian Church, 203 N. Spring St. in Bellefonte. Photo by Geoff Rushton | StateCollege.com

8:25 p.m.

The Centre County Office of Elections reported at 8 p.m. unofficial results from the first batch of mail-in ballots processed throughout the day. The first batch included 28,510 mail ballots. Several thousand more mail ballots must still be counted, along with all in-person votes.

In 2016, 70,700 ballots were cast in Centre County.

The mail-in vote tallies as of 8 p.m. in Centre County are:

President/Vice President

Dem. Joe Biden/Kamala Harris 22,389

Rep. Donald Trump/Michael Pence 5,584

Lib. Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen 290

Write-in 158

12th Congressional District

Dem. Lee Griffin 13,632

Rep. Fred Keller 3,753

15th Congressional District

Dem. Robert Williams 7,277

Rep. Glenn GT Thompson 3,444

State House 76th District

Dem. Joe Waltz 1,590

Rep. Stephanie Borowicz 963

State House 77th District

Dem. Scott Conklin 7,494

Rep. Steve Yetsko 1,181

State House 81st District

Dem. Ian M. Kidd 3,156

Rep. Rich Irvin 1,030

State House 171st District

Dem. Peter Buck 8,530

Rep. Kerry Benninghoff 4,205

7:30 p.m.

Polls in Centre County were set to close at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Centre County and across Pennsylvania, as voters of the pivotal swing state cast their ballots in a hotly contested presidential election as well as state row office, congressional and state house races.

More than 31,000 Centre County voters had already cast absentee and mail-in ballots by Monday, and voting sites were plenty busy from the start on Tuesday.

According to the Centre County Office of Elections, 36,663 approved ballots had been sent out and 31,433 had been completed and returned by the close of business on Monday. Mail-in ballots could be delivered to drop box locations or the elections office by 8 p.m. Tuesday. And though, for now, ballots postmarked Tuesday and received by Friday are to be counted, state officials urged residents to hand deliver mail ballots by Tuesday because of legal challenges to the postmark deadline.

A mail-in ballot processing center has been established at Presidents Hall in the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. More than 275 registered voters have been trained to assist in processing ballots, which will then be taken to the elections office. Processing began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and results from the first batch of ballots are expected to be reported at 8 p.m.

The elections office anticipates results from the rest of the mail ballots received by Tuesday night to be reported by 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Of course, tens of thousands of voters also went to the polls to cast their votes in person. At the the State College municipal building, precinct 29, about 70 people were lined up to vote when polls opened at 7 a.m.

For the first time, the Bryce Jordan Center served as polling place for precincts 24 and 44-2. It's a temporary move from the usual location at HUB-Robeson Center for those precincts to allow for more physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Precinct 18 continued voting in the HUB.

About 170 people were waiting to vote when polls opened at the BJC.

Unofficial results for in-person voting will be available depending on when the judge of elections from each precinct returns to the Willowbank Building. Typically, judges of elections arrive between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. depending on the distance the polling location is from the Willowbank Building and the size of the turnout at their polling location. Unofficial results from will be posted as they are received.





A voter marks a ballot in precinct 18 at HUB Alumni Hall. Photo by Alysa Rubin | Onward State. Photo by Alysa Rubin | Onward State

Campaign signs adorn stones outside the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo by Alysa Rubin | Onward State

