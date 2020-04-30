Gov. Tom Wolf announced earlier this week that golf courses would be among the outdoor recreation permitted to open on May 1 as the state takes another small step toward re-emerging from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Each of Centre County's public or semi-private golf courses will be open for business on Friday morning, but with a number of new measures in place.

All are following guidance issued by the state as well as various guidelines developed by the Pennsylvania Alliance for Golf for maintaining social distancing, sanitizing and limiting interactions to help prevent the spread of the virus.

In addition to abiding by the rules and procedures of each course, golfers also are asked to take precautions of their own including staying home if they are sick or were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19; frequent, thorough hand-washing or use of sanitizer; keeping at least 6 feet distance from other parties; staying as close to home as possible; wearing a mask or face covering and otherwise covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow; and refrain from shaking hands or high-fives.

Golf courses have been closed since March 19, when Wolf ordered a shutdown of "non-life-sustaining" businesses. Marinas, privately-owned campgrounds and guided fishing trips also may resume operations on Friday

Following is a look at what local courses have in place starting Friday. Tussey Mountain also will open its driving range and par-3 course at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Penn State Golf Courses

1523 W. College Ave., State College

The Penn State Blue and White Golf Courses will reopen at 7:30 a.m. on Friday. Golfers are required to schedule a tee time by using the Penn State Golf Courses app, going to www.pennstategolfcourses.com or calling 814-865-4653. Single golfers must call the clubhouse to book a tee time. No walk-on golfers will be permitted.

Golfers are asked to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes before their tee times and all must wear a mask from when they enter the driveway until their group tees off.

The Walker Clubhouse, driving range and putting green will remain closed to the public.

Other playing procedures and regulations include:

- Junior golfers (17 or under) must be accompanied by an adult.

- One golfer per cart, unless players are from the same household. Carts will be sanitized after each use.

- Push carts are available.

- Club rentals are not available.

- Do not share clubs with other golfers.

- Scorecards and pencils will not be available. Golfers can keep score on the courses' app.

- Leave the pins in at all times.

- Inserts will be inside the cup at each hole to allow putting without touching the flagstick or cup

- Gimmies” are in effect, anything within a putter’s length is good, and the stroke should be counted

- Rakes will not be provided for bunkers. Smooth disturbed sand with either your foot or golf club. Play preferred lies.

- Do not sit on any of the golf course benches.

- Do not pick up playing partners’ clubs or golf balls during play.If a lost club is found on the course, do not touch it and call the golf shop -- Food and beverage are limited. Golfers are permitted to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

Toftrees

1 Country Club Lane, State College

Toftrees Golf Club will open at 8 a.m. Friday. Groups of one to four can book tee times at toftreesma.ezlinksgolf.com. Tee times will take place in 10-minute intervals or more and begin at 9 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

The driving range will be open with limited availability and 10 feet between each station. The golf shop will have limited availability by appointment only. Green fees and merchandise purchases will take place outside the golf shop, and face masks are required.

Other playing procedures and regulations include:

- Golf carts are limited to one person only and golfers are encouraged to walk the course. Carts are available first to ADA, members and then based on availability. Golf carts will be sanitized after each use and spaced more than 6 feet apart.

- Staff cannot assist with bags. The Member Bag Room is temporarily closed and members and guests will be asked to keep their own golf bags and push carts.

- Cups have been adjusted and flagsticks are to remain in the cup and untouched.

- Bunker rakes have been removed. Golfers should brush the sand with their feet when leaving.

- Course amenities including cart towels, water stations and ball washers have been temporarily removed.

Mountain View Country Club

310 Elks Club Road, Boalsburg

Mountain View Country Club will open at 8 a.m. on Friday. Tee times can be reserved by calling the pro shop at 814-466-7231.

The driving range and practice putting green will both be open. The pro shop will be open with only four customers allowed inside at a time. The View restaurant is open for takeout only.

Other playing procedures and regulations include:

- Golfers are required to wear masks until teeing off.

- Tee time intervals will be expanded

- Carts are limited to one person and will be sanitized after each use.

- Flag sticks cannot be removed and inserts will be placed in holes.

- Rakes have been removed and golfers should smooth sand with clubs or shoes.

- Water coolers and ball washers have been temporarily removed.

Skytop Mountain Golf Club

635 Skytop Mountain Road, Port Matilda

Skytop Mountain Golf Club will open at 8 a.m. Friday. Tee times can be reserved by calling (814) 692-4249 or at skytopgolf.com

Golfers will be required to wear a mask when entering the pro shop to check in and only one player at a time will be permitted inside the building. The driving range and practice putting green will be open.

Other playing procedures and regulations include:

- Tee times will take place in 20-minute intervals

- Club rentals are prohibited

- Golf carts are limited to one person unless from the same household. Carts will be sanitized after each use.

- Rakes and ball washers have been removed. Golfers should smooth sand with a club or foot

- Flagsticks will remain in place and inserts will be placed in holes

Philipsburg Elks Country Club

1 Country Club Lane, Philipsburg

Philipsburg Elks Country Club will open on Friday, with tee times available by calling (814) 342-1114. For weekends, including this Friday, all groups must have a club member and tee times are required 8 a.m.-2 p.m. On weekdays, tee times are required for non-members only all day.

The pro shop will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. to collect fees, but is not open for shopping or social visiting. The shop, however, accepts Venmo, PayPal and ApplePay and can provide first-tee delivery for golf needs. The restaurant is open for takeout only Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. by calling 814-342-0379 ext. 16.

Practice greens and the regular driving range will be open.

Other playing procedures and regulations include:

-Tee times will be spaced 15 minutes apart.

- Do not arrive more than 10 minutes before scheduled tee time.

- Bag storage clubs will not be cleaned by staff.

- Golf carts are limited to one person only unless from the same household and will be sanitized after each use.

- Flag sticks cannot be removed.

- Rakes, ball washers, benches and seed bottles have been temporarily removed. Golfers should smooth sand with a club or foot. Play preferred lies.

- Golfers are asked not to shake hands.

Golfers are asked to review all rules and recommendations before arrival.