The Centre County PAWS Board of Directors announced that Lisa Bahr has been named the first-ever executive director of PAWS.

After an extensive search, the board unanimously selected Bahr for this new position at PAWS, according to a press reease. As executive director, she will be responsible for the overall leadership and management of PAWS.

An instrumental member of the PAWS leadership organization over the past 13 years, Bahr began her career as the shelter supervisor, a position she held from 2007 to 2012. She was then promoted to director of operations in 2013.

The board said she is a passionate advocate for animal welfare as well as a proven leader, manager and strategic thinker, and she will be leading the organization toward its vision of building a compassionate Centre Region where animals thrive.

“We’re exceptionally pleased that Lisa is our new executive director,” Dave Abler, president of the PAWS Board of Directors said. “Her passion and commitment to animal welfare coupled with years of leadership and management success make Lisa the right person to lead PAWS. We look forward to Lisa applying her experience and expertise to the position at PAWS for the future, expand our programs and develop innovative approaches to promoting animal welfare and safety with compassion in the Centre Region.”

Centre County PAWS is a non-euthanasia organization that believes every animal has value, deserves a high quality of life and a permanent home. PAWS also operates under the guiding principle that euthanasia is only an option when needed to provide a merciful end to either a state of irresolvable acute suffering, severe aggression or severe self-destructive behavior. Centre County PAWS primarily works to find homes for dogs and cats, with hundreds of both being adopted each year.