Pennsylvania and Centre County COVID-19 Dashboard for Oct. 24, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Centre County added 81 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 3,989 since the first was reported in March.

The county also had 376 new negative test results, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. A total of 35,189 Centre County patients have tested negative for the virus.

Nursing and personal care homes in Centre County reported 14 new positives among residents and one among employees. Twelve long-term care facilities have had a combined total of 114 resident cases, 40 employee cases and 12 deaths.

According to DOH data, 15 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Mount Nittany Medical Center. The number, a record high, is unchanged from Friday when the hospital reported COVID-positive inpatients ranged in age from 23 to 95. The majority are elderly and several are from local nursing homes.

Since Oct. 1, Mount Nittany has had 34 COVID-positive patient admissions and an average of nine COVID positive inpatients per day. In September the hospital had a total of 16 COVID-positive patients admitted, with an average of two per day. The rise in hospitalizations is "concerning," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said.

"Although recently reported trends reflecting a decline in overall community cases is encouraging, increased cases and hospitalizations among vulnerable elderly populations is cause for concern," Mount Nittany Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi said in a statement. "It is also a reminder to be even more vigilant and thoughtful in consistently practicing preventive measures, including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

Statewide, the health department reported 2,043 new positives on Saturday. It is Pennsylvania's second highest single-day total to date, behind only the 2,219 reported on Friday.

There were 14,189 negative test results. A total of 2,215,057 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for the virus.

Across Pennsylvania, 1,087 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 126 on ventilators.

The health department reported 29 new COVID-19 deaths statewide, bringing the Pennsylvania's total at 8,654. DOH has reported a total of 16 deaths attributed to the virus in Centre County, the most recent on Friday. The Centre County Coroner's Office has confirmed 13, ranging in age from 69 to 101.

Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among patients 65 and older, according to DOH.

Among Pennsylvania's total cases, 184,299 are confirmed and 8,323 are probable. In Centre County, 3,853 are confirmed and 136 are probable.

Centre County's cases by zip code, according to available DOH data:

*Note: Specific numbers for zip codes with 1-4 cases are redacted by the health department. Increases are in brackets. Cases are not always immediately assigned to zip codes

16801 (State College): 2,394 confirmed [+51], 68 probable

16802 (University Park): 615 confirmed [+11], 7 probable

16803 (State College): 261 confirmed [+4], 13 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 163 confirmed [+8], 15 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 38 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 36 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 34 confirmed [+1], 5 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 33 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 32 confirmed [+1]

16853 (Milesburg): 30 confirmed

16841 (Howard): 27 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16851 (Lemont) 12 confirmed

16877 (Warrior's Mark) 11 confirmed [+1], 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg) 10 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus) 9 confirmed

16844 (Julian) 8 confirmed

16804 (State College) 7 confirmed

16872 (Rebersburg) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace) 6 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills) 5 confirmed, 1-4 probable

16826 (Blanchard) 5 confirmed

16829 (Clarence) 5 confirmed

16677 (Sandy Ridge), 16832 (Coburn), 16835 (Fleming), 16852 (Madisonburg), 16856 (Mingoville), 16859 (Moshannon), 16874 (Snow Shoe) and 16882 (Woodward) each have 1-4 confirmed or probable cases.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Blair now has 1,145 [+29] total cases, Huntingdon has 854 [+19], Union has 678 [+6], Clearfield has 434 [+7], Mifflin has 360 [+11] and Clinton has 253 [+4].



