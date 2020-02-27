Centre County's five school districts have received a combined $229,787 in school safety grants for 2020.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency's School Safety and Security Committee awarded the funds this week as part of a grant program established in 2018.

“A safe and secure learning environment is an important part of our ongoing commitment to providing a quality education for Pennsylvania students,” said state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, whose 34th District includes all five school districts. “This funding is vital for our communities to help provide the school districts with the access to the tools they need to achieve that.”

The grants can be used for a variety of activities, including school safety assessments, planning, education, purchasing security technology and equipment, and hiring school resource officers and counselors, among others.

“Making sure our students are safe and secure in school and focused on learning is paramount,” said state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, whose 77th District includes State College, Bald Eagle and Philipsburg-Osceola school districts. “This funding will help districts with the tools they need to keep students and staff safe and provides them with flexibility to use the funds as needed, including additional personnel, technology and training.”

Districts with applications that are awarded funding receive a minimum allocation based on total student population.

- State College Area received $45,000 for security planning and purchase of technology; and costs associated with training and compensation of counselors or school psychologists.

- Bald Eagle Area received $35,000 for school-wide positive behavior support; and security planning and purchase of technology.

- Bellefonte Area received $40,000 for security planning and purchase of technology.

- Penns Valley Area received $35,000 for classroom management; district-wide school safety, violence prevention or emergency preparedness plans; security planning and purchase of technology; and trauma-informed approaches to education.

- Philipsburg-Osceola Area received $74,787 for security planning and purchase of technology.

Statewide, 524 school entities were awarded $53.7 million in school safety and security grants.

“Providing for the safety and security of our children should be of utmost priority,” said state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, whose 171st district includes Bellefonte, Penns Valley and State College school districts. “I am pleased that tax dollars are being returned to our area to help our local schools ensure the safety of our kids and our educators.”

Benninghoff said the Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology in Bellefonte was previously awarded $38,590 in a separate round of competitive grant funding.