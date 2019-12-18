After three deaths suspected of being the result of drug overdoses in the past six days, local law enforcement and the Centre County District Attorney's Office are warning of a possible rise in the sale of lethal illegal narcotics in the area.

According to a news release from the district attorneys office, the deaths occurred on Dec. 12, 13 and 17. Police confirmed that two of the deaths happened in Patton Township. District Attorney Bernie Cantorna declined to say where the third death occurred, citing privacy concerns.

The causes of death will not be officially determined until the Centre County Coroner's Office receives toxicology test results. Cantorna said that evidence at the scenes suggested the overdoses were related to heroin or other injectable drugs.

Police are investigating all three deaths.

"Police want the public to be aware of the increased risk of an overdose and the possibility of lethal narcotics being sold," the news release said. "Anyone using an illegal substance purchased off the street is at risk of an overdose."

Those who encounter someone in an overdose situation are urged to call 911. Pennsylvania law protects anyone from being charged with parole violations or drug offenses if they call 911, provide required information and stay with the person until help arrives.

Naloxone is a life-saving medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses. It is carried by many first responders and a standing order in Pennsylvania allows for anyone to obtain Naloxone from a pharmacist.

To date this year, there have been four confirmed drug overdose deaths in Centre County and one suicide overdose. That has been down significantly from 2018, when there were 22 overdose deaths in the county