Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories. Photo by Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania

After two consecutive days of no new cases, Centre County reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The county now has 102 confirmed positives, including one death. The case total includes three residents and three employees of nursing or personal care homes.

In the past 14 days, Centre County has had 29 new cases of COVID-19, still well within the state's metric of 50 new cases per 100,000 population over two weeks to begin the first phase of reopening on May 8.

Statewide, there were 962 new cases, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 49,267. Sunday marked the fourth time since April 1 that the commonwealth reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in a single day.

The health department also reported 26 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,444. All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older.

Among Centre County's bordering counties, Huntingdon now has 56 cases, Mifflin has 39, Union has 38 each, Clinton has 32, Blair has 24 and Clearfield has 21.

A total of 191,374 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19, including 1016 people in Centre County. Across Pennsylvania, 2,653 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 552 requiring a ventilator, as of noon on Sunday.

Individual county data for Pennsylvania is available at the Department of Health website.