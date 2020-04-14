Centre County's Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 on Tuesday to furlough, reduce hours for or leave unfilled 100 employee positions across 31 departments as the county braces for the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman Michael Pipe, who voted in favor of the measures along with Commissioner Mark Higgins, said that the county has significantly reduced the number of employees working in offices since physical distancing measures and the state's stay-at-home order were put in place. While many employees are able to continue their work remotely, some have less or no work because of the nature of their jobs.

"Out of fairness to our taxpayers and in order to be good stewards, in my opinion, we have the difficult and heart-wrenching decision of how to move forward," Pipe said.

Starting at the close of business on Friday, 63 employees will be furloughed and 20 will have a partial reduction in hours. Another 17 positions that are or will soon be vacant will not be filled unless an urgent need arises.

For court-related employees, furloughs and reduction in hours will last until at least May 1. For all others, the furloughs and hour reductions will be in place until at least April 15. The measures will save about $85,000 a week.

The county will continue to cover health insurance benefits for the affected employees, who are also being encouraged to apply for unemployment compensation. Affected employees will be paid in full through the end of this week.

All employees will be brought back without having to go through the regular application process when the reductions end, Pipe said.

"We realize the profound effect and understand these furloughs and the reduction of hours will have a great effect on not only the employees listed here but also their families," Pipe said. "As we consider this action we do it knowing the burden it places on employees and recommit our full energy into working with everyone in the full scope of our country, commonwealth and county community to get through this and bring our county family back together."

The county is preparing for revenue losses from the state and locally. The state provides the county's largest source of operational funding, and Pennsylvania's Independent Fiscal Office projects that over the next 15 months state revenues will be $2.7 billion to $3.9 billion short of expectations, depending on how long the shutdown of businesses lasts. About $1.5 billion of that could happen before the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.

Pipe added that while the most recent federal stimulus bill provides assistance to counties with populations larger than 500,000 it is unclear if smaller counties will receive any of the funding. Across Pennsylvania, 17 counties have implemented furloughs and hour reductions impacting about 2,000 employees.

Commissioner Steve Dershem voted against the plan, calling it "premature."

He said the county is able to continue operating at normal employment levels through the end of April, adding that the discussion about furloughs and reductions should wait until early May to see how the pandemic impact further develops and to take a broader look at county expenses. He also questioned why there should be two different time frames for court and non-court employees.

"We have the resources to do this," Dershem said. "I’m mindful of the fact that the taxpayers are paying these people but I’m also mindful of the fact we have a responsibility to our employees to treat them fairly.

"I think we need to take a little bit more time to look at the impacts, both intentional and unintentional, and the consequences of those impacts moving forward."

Pipe said that the county has continued paying employees who have less or no work in full for the past four weeks and that Dershem was essentially proposing making that a six-week period instead.

Dershem also said that the county should have first begun preparing employees for the possibility of furloughs and reductions.

Commissioner Mark Higgins said he believes "it would be more stressful for county employees to be waiting two weeks or longer" to find out if they were being furloughed or losing hours.

"Our staff is our greatest asset and we appreciate all the hard work and dedication they have put in place, sometimes for decades, and we’re committed to seeing them return," Higgins said.

Dershem said he would give up his salary for the month of May, and Pipe and Higgins said they would return a portion of theirs to the county as well. Pipe said department heads have also said they would take a pay cut as well.

"Through the next several weeks we will be reassessing the resumption of functions on a department by department basis," Pipe said. "We do many things here in county government and each of our offices works differently than the others."

Pipe said in evaluating when to end or extend the furloughs and reductions, state and federal mitigation guidance will be considered as well as several factors, including: the number of and rate of increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Centre County, the rescinding of the state's stay-at-home order; extension of the state Supreme Court and Court of Common Pleas orders to close courts; changes in federal, state or local revenue; and increased need in staffing and service provisions in offices and departments.

Departments not included in the furloughs and reductions are the coroner's office, central booking at the county correctional facility, county corrections officers, drug and DUI court, elections office, dispatchers and 911 emergency communications, emergency management, financial management, risk management, and human services departments of adult services, aging, children and youth services, drug and alcohol, mental health and intellectual disabilities, early intervention and veterans affairs.

In total, Centre County government employs about 600 people.