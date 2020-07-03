Eligible residents can begin applying on Monday for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Rent Relief Program, which is being administered in Centre County through the Office of Adult Services.

Residents, or landlords on behalf of tenants, can review eligibility guidelines and find application documents at phfa.org/pacares.

For Centre County renters to be eligible for financial assistance under the CARES Rent Relief Program, they will need to document at least a 30% reduction in annual income since March 1 or they must have become unemployed after March 1 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release. If unemployed, they must have filed for unemployment compensation with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

Applicants' household income cannot exceed Centre County’s Area Median Income, adjusted for the number of people in their home. Renters who qualify may receive assistance equal to 100% of their monthly rent up to $750/month, for a maximum of 6 months, for the time period between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.

For households that may not qualify for the Pennsylvania CARES Rent Relief Program, Centre County’s Office of Adult Services administers other rental assistance programs that can assist with up to $1,000 for an adult-only household or $1,500 for a household with children. These programs typically offer one-time assistance for rent arrears, security deposit, and/or first month’s rent.

To be eligible, households must be Centre County residents; have an agreement with a landlord or property manager to rent to them; be homeless or near-homelessness (pending eviction); and have a gross annual income at or below 200% Federal Poverty Level.

These county rental assistance programs open on the first business day of each month at 9 a.m. Funds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis to eligible households. The programs will remain open until all allocated funds for the month have been depleted.

2020 Federal Poverty Level:

Household Size - Annual Gross Income (200%)

1 - $25,520

2 - $34,480

3 - $43,440

4 - $52,400

5 - $61,360

6 - $70,320

7 - $79,280

CARES Act mortgage assistance is also available through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority, with similar guidelines to the Rent Relief Program and a maximum of $1,000 per month in assistance for the period of March 1-Dec. 30.