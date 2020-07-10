Centre County has been awarded $341,549 in funding to support homelessness assistance and prevention programs addressing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Friday.

Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development allocated about $19 million statewide Emergency Solutions Grant funding provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act supplemental funding.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected housing opportunities, safety, and reliability for thousands of Pennsylvanians. As we begin to recover our economy, we must also ensure that our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians and those at greatest risk of losing their homes and housing stability are able to recover as well,” Wolf said in a release. “Our homeless providers and partners are working tirelessly in their communities to end and prevent homelessness, and these distributions will drive direct support and assistance to counties in need across the state.”

According to DCED, the funds can be used for homelessness prevention programs, emergency and temporary shelter services, rapid rehousing programs, street outreach and Homeless Management Information System data collection.

Centre County's Office of Adult Services was authorized by the Board of Commissioners in May to submit an application for the grant and the county received the full amount requested.

Funds were allocated to government and regional non-profit recipients representing 52 counties.

The Blair County Community Action Program received $1,385,373, which, in addition to Blair County, will distribute funds to services in Centre, Adams, Bedford, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties.

According to Wolf's office, 63 percent of funds awarded are targeted to address homelessness prevention, 22 percent to rapidly house those who are homeless and 8.4 percent to provide emergency shelter services and street outreach. The balance of funds awarded address data collection and administration needs.

The allocation announced on Friday is the first of two that will be provided through the CARES Act for homeless assistance.

Separately, through legislation passed in May, Centre County will receive $14.7 million in CARES Act funding through the state designated for counties to address a wide-range of impacts from the pandemic.