Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of March 27, 2020. Image via Pennsylvania Department of Health

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Centre County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed positives in the county to 11.

Across the Commonwealth, there were 531 new cases increasing the overall total to 2,218 in 50 of 67 counties. Six new deaths attributed to COVID-19 also were reported, raising the total in Pennsylvania to 22.

In Central Pennsylvania, Union County saw its first confirmed case on Friday. Lycoming County added its second case, while Clearfield County remained at two, and Blair and Cambria counties remained at one each. No confirmed positives have been reported to date in Clinton, Huntingdon or Mifflin counties.

Friday's confirmed new cases statewide were a slight decrease from a day earlier, when 560 new confirmed positives were reported.

"I do not feel that decline is statistically significant," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We would have to see a consistent decline in new cases over time to show that maybe we have been able to mitigate or prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is really too early to tell or make any conclusions from the data at this time."

According to the health department, the breakdown by age of those who have tested positive is:

• Less than 1% are age 0-4;

• Less than 1% are age 5-12;

• Nearly 2% are age 13-18;

• 11% are age 19-24;

• 40% are age 25-49;

• Nearly 28% are age 50-64;

• 18% are age 65 or older.

Most deaths — about 68% as of Thursday — have been people 65 or older, and there have been no pediatric deaths. There have been 241 hospitalizations, with the largest percentage of hospitalizations among people age 25-49, according to the health department.