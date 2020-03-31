Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of March 31, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Centre County, bringing the local total to 26.

Statewide, there are now 4,843 cases in 60 counties after the health department confirmed 756 new positive tests. Fourteen new deaths attributed to the virus were reported on Tuesday, increasing the state total to 63.

In Centre County's neighboring counties Blair, Clearfield and Union each have four cases, Mifflin has two and Huntingdon has one. No confirmed cases have been reported in Clinton County.

To date, 33,777 patients statewide have tested negative. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage (41%) is among ages 25-49. About 10% of cases have required hospitalization, with 51% age 65 or older. All deaths related to COVID-19 have been adults, with most age 65 or older, according to the health department.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf extended the stay-at-home order for 26 counties, including Centre, until April 30. He also announced schools and non-life-sustaining businesses would remain closed until further notice, with no fixed end date for the closures in place.