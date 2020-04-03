Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 3, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Centre County on Friday, bringing the county's total to 32 as statewide numbers continue to climb.

Across Pennsylvania, there are now 420 total cases in 63 counties, with 1,404 new positive tests confirmed on Friday. It marked the second consecutive day of more than 1,000 new cases in the state.

Twelve new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania were reported on Friday, bringing the commonwealth's total to 102. All deaths have been adults, and according to the health department, most have been among people age 65 or older. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Centre County.

In Centre County's bordering counties, Clinton had its first case confirmed on Friday. There are five cases in Clearfield County, four in Blair, three each in Huntingdon and Union, two in Mifflin.

Elk, Fulton, Jefferson and Sullivan are the only counties in Pennsylvania that have not had confirmed positives.

To date 53,695 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage (41%) is among ages 25-49. About 10% of cases, 852 patients, have required hospitalization, with 50% age 65 or older.