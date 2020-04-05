Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 5, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Centre County on Sunday, bringing the county's total 43.

Statewide there are now 11,510 total cases, with 1,493 new positives confirmed on Sunday.

The health department also reported 14 new deaths of people with COVID-19 statewide, increasing the commonwealth's total to 150. All deaths have been adults and none have been reported for Centre County.

COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 65 of 67 counties. The only counties without a confirmed case as of Saturday are Elk and Jefferson.

In Centre County's bordering counties, Mifflin has nine cases, Clearfield has seven, Blair has five, Union has six Huntingdon has four and Clinton has one.

To date 66,261 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, about 9.3%, or 1,072 patients, have required hospitalization, with 51% age 65 or older. Among total cases, the largest percentage —42%— has been among people age 25-49.