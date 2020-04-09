Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania as of April 9, 2020. Image via PA Department of Health

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for Centre County on Thursday, bringing the local total to 59, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Statewide, there are now 18,228 cases, with 1,989 new positives — a single-day high — confirmed on Thursday. With 29 new deaths of people with COVID-19 reported on Thursday, Pennsylvania's death toll from the novel coronavirus is 338.

All deaths have been among adults, with most age 65 or older. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for Centre County.

Cases have been confirmed in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

In Centre County's bordering counties, Union has 11 cases, Mifflin has 10, Huntingdon has eight, Clearfield has seven, Blair has six and Clinton has four.

To date 87,374 patients in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19. For those who have tested positive, the largest percentage is among individuals age 25-49 (41%). About 51% of hospitalizations have been patients 65 or older. Across Pennsylvania, 2,033 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 600 requiring a ventilator.

On Wednesday, the health department released a Hospital Preparedness Dashboard providing state- and county-level information about COVID-19 hospitalizations and available ventilators and hospital beds. The dashboard is available through the department's coronavirus website.

Map of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania (April 9, 2020):