The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Centre County, bringing the county's total to seven.

Pennsylvania saw its largest single day increase in confirmed positives, with 207 new cases for a statewide total of 851 in 40 counties. There have been seven total deaths from COVID-19.

Centre County's first confirmed COVID-19 case was reported on Friday and two more were confirmed on Monday. Elsewhere in Central Pennsylvania, Clearfield County's first case was confirmed on Tuesday.

All patients who have tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated in the hospital, according to the health department.

Overall, 8,643 patients have tested negative for COVID-19. Because commercial labs are also testing in addition to hospitals and the state lab, complete data on the number of tests pending is not available, according to the health department.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced all K-12 schools would remain closed through at least April 6 and instituted at stay-at-home order for Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties where the outbreaks have been highest.

State and local officials on Monday began enforcing the closure of non-life-sustaining businesses. Pennsylvania State Police reported they issued 27 warnings to non-compliant businesses across the state. Troop G, which covers a seven-county area that includes Centre County, issued two warnings.