Already unable to open or hold important fundraisers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre County Historical Society is now in need of thousands of dollars for emergency repairs at Centre Furnace Mansion.

Nearly 300 feet of old water line outside of the mansion, 1001 E. College Ave., needs to be replaced after deteriorating and leaking thousands of gallons of water. Without the repairs, the mansion — which serves as a historic house museum and CCHS headquarters — would not be able to reopen even when pandemic conditions allow, executive director Mary Sorenson wrote.

CCHS has started a GoFundMe with a $12,000 goal.

"The broken water line runs under sections of the brick walkways that must also be replaced," Sorenson wrote. "This comes at considerable cost and these unexpected expenses have hit us at a time when we have been closed due to COVID-19 and could not hold our usual fundraisers. Without these repairs to get our water back on, we would be unable to reopen the Mansion when it is safe to do so."

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the mansion was formerly the residence of Centre Furnace ironmasters, including Moses Thompson, who in 1855 with his business partner donated 200 acres of adjacent land for what would become Penn State, according to CCHS.

During non-pandemic times, it is free and open to the public, serving 5,000 visitors a year.

"The Mansion and surrounding grounds stand as a testament to two of the most important economic and developmental facets of Centre County history: the 18th century origins of the iron making industry and the 19th century founding of the Pennsylvania State University," Sorenson wrote.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $2,020.

"Thank you so much for considering a donation to assist us through our 'dry spell!'” Sorenson wrote.