With much focus placed on the COVID-19 crisis and Pennsylvanians following stay-at-home orders, Centre LifeLink EMS leaders have growing concerns that local residents are waiting too long to seek medical attention when it is urgently needed for a variety of issues.

Medical director Dr. Cliff Neal said in a statement on Thursday that Centre LifeLink has seen an increasing number of patients who have delayed calling for medical help for non-coronavirus reasons in an effort to stay at home, resulting in serious illness and even deaths that may have been preventable.

Neal said the pandemic is like "is of a caliber that few of us have ever experienced," resulting in at least 1,421 deaths in Pennsylvania as of Thursday, including one in Centre County.

"In Centre County, our local hospital has prepared and is ready to manage this pandemic. They are using the most up to date treatments and prevention control," Neal said, adding that Pennsylvania has shown signs of stabilizing thanks to social distancing and isolation. "We should, however, not become complacent. This is a disease to be reckoned with, and people are frightened. That is human nature, and it’s okay to be scared."

But, he said, heart attacks, strokes, serious infections and other medical emergencies are still happening and need medical care.

"We understand that you have been told to stay home, and thankfully most of you have," Neal said. "If you have mild illness, this is still the best plan. However, if you are seriously ill, or have a condition which needs further care, we are here to help. Please do not hesitate to call your primary care provider or 911.”



